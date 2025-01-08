NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues pursuit of Gretzky with Capitals against Canucks

Vancouver Canucks at Washington Capitals (7:30 p.m. ET; MNMT2, SN)

Alex Ovechkin will continue his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record when the Capitals (26-10-4) play the Canucks (18-12-9) at Capital One Arena. Ovechkin has scored 19 goals in 24 games this season and 872 in the NHL, 23 from breaking Gretzky's record of 894. He has four goals in six games since coming back from a fractured left fibula that caused him to miss 16 games from Nov. 21-Dec. 28. He didn't score in Washington's 4-3 shootout loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. If he scores against Vancouver, it will be his 20th season with at least 20 goals, tying Ron Francis for the second most in NHL history after Gordie Howe (22). With a goal, Ovechkin will also pass Brendan Shanahan for the second most consecutive 20-goal seasons (20) behind Howe's 22. Washington has points in four straight games (2-0-2) and is 5-2-2 since Dec. 20. The Canucks had a 3-1 lead in the second period at the Montreal Canadiens on Monday but gave up the next three goals and eventually lost 5-4 in overtime. They're 2-3-4 since Dec. 18 and have one win in six road games (1-2-3) since Dec. 3. The one win was 4-3 in a shootout at the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 2, when they similarly had a 3-1 lead and couldn't win in regulation.