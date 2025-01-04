Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are 12 games on the schedule for Saturday, including one nationally televised in the United States and four in Canada:
NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues chase of Gretzky when Capitals host Rangers
Atlantic Division rivals Bruins, Maple Leafs face off; Draisaitl can extend point streak for Oilers
Games of the day
New York Rangers at Washington Capitals (Noon ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS)
Alex Ovechkin enters this game against the Rangers with 871 goals, 24 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time record of 894. The forward has scored in three of his four games since returning from a fractured left fibula, which cost him 16 games. This season, Ovechkin has 18 goals in 22 games. The Capitals (25-10-3) are 4-2-1 in their past seven. The Rangers (17-19-1) will look to capitalize on the momentum of a skid-breaking win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday in this nationally televised game. New York had lost four straight before the 2-1 win against the Bruins. Should Jonathan Quick get the start, he could become the first United States-born goalie to win 400 games in the NHL; he won No. 399 on Thursday.
Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, NESN)
It's always an event when the Bruins (20-16-4) take on the Maple Leafs (24-13-2). Each team sits in the top three in the Atlantic Division this season, making a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference First Round series a possibility. The Bruins won that series in seven games after taking a 3-1 lead before dropping two straight, setting up the winner-take-all game. Boston has lost two in a row and three of four, having scored four goals in those three losses. For the Maple Leafs, Auston Matthews has not been ruled out for this weekend's games after practicing Wednesday and Thursday. The forward has missed six straight games after having aggravated an upper-body injury that also cost him nine games in November; the Maple Leafs are 3-3-0 without him during the current stretch
Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, KONG, SNP, SNO, SNE, CBC)
The Oilers (23-12-3) play the second of a back-to-back set following a 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Leon Draisaitl can extend his point streak to 14 games; he scored the game-winner against the Ducks and has 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in his past 13. Matty Beniers has scored in three straight games for the Kraken (17-19-3) and has five points (three goals, two assists) in his past four games. Seattle had won two games in a row before a 4-3 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.
Other Saturday games
New Jersey Devils at San Jose Sharks (4 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA, SN)
The Devils (24-14-3) have lost three straight in regulation for the first time this season after losing 3-0 to the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. New Jersey has allowed two goals or fewer in 22 games this season to lead the NHL. The Sharks (12-23-6) ended an eight-game losing streak (0-7-1) with a 2-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, a game in which defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic had an assist in his season debut after missing 40 games with a shoulder injury.
Detroit Red Wings at Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNDET)
The Red Wings (16-18-4) have won three straight after losing their first game under new coach Todd McLellan on Dec. 27. Detroit forward Patrick Kane needs one assist to tie Alex Delvecchio for 28th place on the NHL's all-time list with 825. The Jets (27-11-2) have lost two straight games after winning four straight. Forward Kyle Connor has points in 12 of his past 14 games (nine goals, 14 assists).
Minnesota Wild at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, FDSNSO)
The Wild (24-11-4) have won four of their past five games, including a 4-3 shootout win against the Capitals on Thursday. Minnesota forward Marco Rossi scored in the game and has three goals in his past three games. Forward Sebastian Aho is three points from becoming the third player to have at least 600 points for the Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers franchise. He has 597 points (266 goals, 331 assists) in 636 games played for the Hurricanes (23-13-2), and would join Ron Francis (1,175) and Eric Staal (775).
St. Louis Blues at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNOH)
St. Louis (19-17-4) plays the second half of a back-to-back following a 4-0 win against the Ottawa Senators on Friday. Zach Werenski is second in the NHL among defensemen with 43 points this season (12 goals, 31 assists) and has a 14-game home point streak for the Blue Jackets (16-17-6). He has 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) during the streak.
Montreal Canadiens at Colorado Avalanche (7 p.m. ET; ALT, SNE, CITY, TVAS)
The Canadiens (17-18-3) had won three straight and six of seven prior to a 4-2 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. The Avalanche (24-15-0) have won six straight games and 10 of their past 12. Forward Mikko Rantanen has a 12-game point streak with seven goals and 14 assists in that span.
Utah Hockey Club at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; Utah16, Victory+)
Logan Cooley has point in each of his past four games (two goals, two assists) and has 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) in 38 games for Utah this season. Utah (17-15-6) defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Thursday to end a five-game skid (0-4-1). The Stars (23-13-1) have won four of their past five games (4-0-1). Wyatt Johnston has a five-game point streak with eight points (three goals, five assists) in that span. Jason Robertson has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past three games.
Tampa Bay Lightning at Los Angeles Kings (9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSUN)
Brayden Point is four points from 600 for his career; he has 596 (287 goals, 309 assists) in 611 regular-season games for the Lightning (20-13-2), who have lost two straight. The Kings (22-10-5) have won eight straight games at home and are 11-2-2 in their past 15 games. Forward Quinton Byfield has seven points (five goals, two assists) in his past six games.
Nashville Predators at Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, SNW, FDSNSO)
The Predators (12-20-7) defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 on Friday to end a three-game losing streak and have two games left on a six-game road trip. Rasmus Andersson needs one goal to pass Dougie Hamilton and Noah Hanifin (82 each) for the ninth-most goals by a defenseman in Flames history. Calgary (18-13-7) has lost two of its past three games.
Buffalo Sabres at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B)
Jason Zucker is coming off a hat trick for the Sabres (14-20-5) on Thursday, when he had four points. He will try to score in a fifth straight road game. The Golden Knights (26-9-3) have won seven of eight. Mark Stone is two goals from 100 with the Golden Knights and would become the fourth player to reach that milestone with the team after Jonathan Marchessault (192), William Karlsson (159) and Reilly Smith (124).