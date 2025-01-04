NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues chase of Gretzky when Capitals host Rangers

Other Saturday games

New Jersey Devils at San Jose Sharks (4 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA, SN)

The Devils (24-14-3) have lost three straight in regulation for the first time this season after losing 3-0 to the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. New Jersey has allowed two goals or fewer in 22 games this season to lead the NHL. The Sharks (12-23-6) ended an eight-game losing streak (0-7-1) with a 2-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, a game in which defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic had an assist in his season debut after missing 40 games with a shoulder injury.

Detroit Red Wings at Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNDET)

The Red Wings (16-18-4) have won three straight after losing their first game under new coach Todd McLellan on Dec. 27. Detroit forward Patrick Kane needs one assist to tie Alex Delvecchio for 28th place on the NHL's all-time list with 825. The Jets (27-11-2) have lost two straight games after winning four straight. Forward Kyle Connor has points in 12 of his past 14 games (nine goals, 14 assists).

Minnesota Wild at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, FDSNSO)

The Wild (24-11-4) have won four of their past five games, including a 4-3 shootout win against the Capitals on Thursday. Minnesota forward Marco Rossi scored in the game and has three goals in his past three games. Forward Sebastian Aho is three points from becoming the third player to have at least 600 points for the Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers franchise. He has 597 points (266 goals, 331 assists) in 636 games played for the Hurricanes (23-13-2), and would join Ron Francis (1,175) and Eric Staal (775).

St. Louis Blues at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNOH)

St. Louis (19-17-4) plays the second half of a back-to-back following a 4-0 win against the Ottawa Senators on Friday. Zach Werenski is second in the NHL among defensemen with 43 points this season (12 goals, 31 assists) and has a 14-game home point streak for the Blue Jackets (16-17-6). He has 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) during the streak.

Montreal Canadiens at Colorado Avalanche (7 p.m. ET; ALT, SNE, CITY, TVAS)

The Canadiens (17-18-3) had won three straight and six of seven prior to a 4-2 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. The Avalanche (24-15-0) have won six straight games and 10 of their past 12. Forward Mikko Rantanen has a 12-game point streak with seven goals and 14 assists in that span.

Utah Hockey Club at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; Utah16, Victory+)

Logan Cooley has point in each of his past four games (two goals, two assists) and has 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) in 38 games for Utah this season. Utah (17-15-6) defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Thursday to end a five-game skid (0-4-1). The Stars (23-13-1) have won four of their past five games (4-0-1). Wyatt Johnston has a five-game point streak with eight points (three goals, five assists) in that span. Jason Robertson has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past three games.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Los Angeles Kings (9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSUN)

Brayden Point is four points from 600 for his career; he has 596 (287 goals, 309 assists) in 611 regular-season games for the Lightning (20-13-2), who have lost two straight. The Kings (22-10-5) have won eight straight games at home and are 11-2-2 in their past 15 games. Forward Quinton Byfield has seven points (five goals, two assists) in his past six games.

Nashville Predators at Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, SNW, FDSNSO)

The Predators (12-20-7) defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 on Friday to end a three-game losing streak and have two games left on a six-game road trip. Rasmus Andersson needs one goal to pass Dougie Hamilton and Noah Hanifin (82 each) for the ninth-most goals by a defenseman in Flames history. Calgary (18-13-7) has lost two of its past three games.

Buffalo Sabres at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B)

Jason Zucker is coming off a hat trick for the Sabres (14-20-5) on Thursday, when he had four points. He will try to score in a fifth straight road game. The Golden Knights (26-9-3) have won seven of eight. Mark Stone is two goals from 100 with the Golden Knights and would become the fourth player to reach that milestone with the team after Jonathan Marchessault (192), William Karlsson (159) and Reilly Smith (124).