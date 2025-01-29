NHL On Tap: 4 Nations picks Jack Hughes, Konecny meet for 3rd time in 12 days, Devils host Flyers

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are five games on the schedule for Wednesday, including two nationally televised in the United States and one in Canada.

Games of the day

Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT)

The Devils and Flyers complete a home-and-home series that the Flyers began with a 4-2 win Monday. New Jersey center Jack Hughes (United States) and Philadelphia forward Travis Konecny (Canada), who will each play at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston, lead their respective teams with 58 points. Hughes has 19 goals and 39 assists in 52 games, including an assist Monday; Konecny has 21 goals and 37 assists in 51 games, including two assists Monday. This will be the third time the teams have met in the past 12 days, with Philadelphia also winning 3-1 at New Jersey on Jan. 18. The Flyers (23-22-6) are 6-2-1 in their past nine games; the Devils (28-18-6) are 4-7-3 since a 4-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 27.

Minnesota Wild at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNW, FDSNNO, FDSNWI)

Auston Matthews will try to remain on his goal-scoring roll and help the Maple Leafs (30-18-2) get back on track after losing their past two games. Matthews, who will also play for the U.S. at the 4 Nations Face-Off, has nine goals in 11 games since returning from an upper-body injury Jan. 4 to increase his season total to 20 goals in 35 games -- his ninth straight season with at least 20 goals. The Wild (29-17-4) will have to get by for a while without Kirill Kaprizov again because of a lower-body injury. The star forward, who leads Minnesota with 23 goals, 29 assists and 52 points in 37 games, will have surgery and is expected to miss at least four weeks. He missed 12 games because of the injury before returning Jan. 23 and playing three games before it was determined he needed surgery.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Utah Hockey Club (9:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS)

Sidney Crosby and the Penguins visit Delta Center for the first time to complete a season-long seven-game road trip. Crosby will try to score a goal in his 43rd different arena, increasing his NHL record total. Pittsburgh (20-24-8) has lost its past three games to fall to 2-4-0 on the trip despite Crosby, who will play for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, getting five points (three goals, two assists) in the six games. Utah (21-21-7), which won 6-1 in the first game between the teams on Nov. 23 at PPG Paints Arena, returns to begin a four-game homestand after going 1-2-0 on a three-game road trip. Clayton Keller has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) during a seven-game point streak, and Logan Cooley, a Pittsburgh native, will face his hometown team looking to extend his home goal streak to five games (four goals).