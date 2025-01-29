NHL On Tap: 4 Nations picks Jack Hughes, Konecny meet for 3rd time in 12 days, Devils host Flyers

Matthews looks to stay hot for Maple Leafs; Crosby, Penguins finish road trip at Utah

JHughes_Konecny

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are five games on the schedule for Wednesday, including two nationally televised in the United States and one in Canada.

Games of the day

Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT)

The Devils and Flyers complete a home-and-home series that the Flyers began with a 4-2 win Monday. New Jersey center Jack Hughes (United States) and Philadelphia forward Travis Konecny (Canada), who will each play at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston, lead their respective teams with 58 points. Hughes has 19 goals and 39 assists in 52 games, including an assist Monday; Konecny has 21 goals and 37 assists in 51 games, including two assists Monday. This will be the third time the teams have met in the past 12 days, with Philadelphia also winning 3-1 at New Jersey on Jan. 18. The Flyers (23-22-6) are 6-2-1 in their past nine games; the Devils (28-18-6) are 4-7-3 since a 4-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 27.

Minnesota Wild at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNW, FDSNNO, FDSNWI)

Auston Matthews will try to remain on his goal-scoring roll and help the Maple Leafs (30-18-2) get back on track after losing their past two games. Matthews, who will also play for the U.S. at the 4 Nations Face-Off, has nine goals in 11 games since returning from an upper-body injury Jan. 4 to increase his season total to 20 goals in 35 games -- his ninth straight season with at least 20 goals. The Wild (29-17-4) will have to get by for a while without Kirill Kaprizov again because of a lower-body injury. The star forward, who leads Minnesota with 23 goals, 29 assists and 52 points in 37 games, will have surgery and is expected to miss at least four weeks. He missed 12 games because of the injury before returning Jan. 23 and playing three games before it was determined he needed surgery.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Utah Hockey Club (9:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS)

Sidney Crosby and the Penguins visit Delta Center for the first time to complete a season-long seven-game road trip. Crosby will try to score a goal in his 43rd different arena, increasing his NHL record total. Pittsburgh (20-24-8) has lost its past three games to fall to 2-4-0 on the trip despite Crosby, who will play for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, getting five points (three goals, two assists) in the six games. Utah (21-21-7), which won 6-1 in the first game between the teams on Nov. 23 at PPG Paints Arena, returns to begin a four-game homestand after going 1-2-0 on a three-game road trip. Clayton Keller has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) during a seven-game point streak, and Logan Cooley, a Pittsburgh native, will face his hometown team looking to extend his home goal streak to five games (four goals).

Other Wednesday games

Los Angeles Kings at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SCRIPPS, TVAS-D)

Sam Reinhart is one goal away from reaching 30 goals for the fourth straight season for the Panthers (29-19-3), who open a three-game homestand after going 2-2-0 on a four-game road trip. Drew Doughty is close to making his season debut for the Kings (26-15-6) after recovering from a fractured ankle sustained during a preseason game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 25.

Vancouver Canucks at Nashville Predators (9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNP)

Quinn Hughes has nine points (five goals, four assists) during a six-game point streak and is tied with Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche for the NHL lead among defensemen with 56 points (14 goals, 42 assists) in 45 games for the Canucks (22-17-10), who look to win three in a row for the first time since Nov. 2-7. The Predators (18-23-7) will try to bounce back after having a five-game winning streak end with a 5-2 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Johnston completes hat trick in OT, Stars rally past Golden Knights

McTavish stays hot, Ducks hold off Kraken for 3rd win in row

Thompson makes 32 saves, Capitals hold off Flames

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 875, now 20 from breaking NHL record

Bedard scores to help Blackhawks surge past Lightning

Ristolainen’s play with Flyers leads to another chance to represent Finland at 4 Nations Face-Off

Mailbag: Penguins' deadline moves, Thompson's new contract with Capitals

Fleury expecting 'emotional' game with Wild in final trip to Montreal

Thompson, Peterka each has hat trick, assist for Sabres in win against Bruins

Holmstrom, Islanders defeat Avalanche for 5th straight win

Svechnikov has 3 points, Hurricanes shut out Rangers

Connor scores twice, lifts Jets past Canadiens for 4th straight win

Mangiapane receives warm welcome back from Flames fans 

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Goal of the season? Bedard scores impressive goal from side of net

NHL Buzz: Stolarz practices in full with Maple Leafs for 1st time since injury