NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs, Islanders complete home-and-home set

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are 12 games on the schedule for Thursday, including one nationally televised in the United States:
Games of the day
Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO)
The Maple Leafs (23-13-2) and Islanders (14-17-7) are playing a rematch of their game on Tuesday, a 3-1 win for the Maple Leafs that came after a run of three losses in four games. The go-ahead goal came from Steven Lorentz, his first since Nov. 5. Toronto has been without Auston Matthews for the past five games, winning two and losing three. Matthews was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury on Tuesday, retroactive to Dec. 20, which leaves open the possibility of returning at any time. He practiced with the team Monday, his first time since being injured. John Tavares has an eight-game point streak (seven goals, six assists). The Islanders are 2-5-0 in their past seven games.
Minnesota Wild at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, MNMT)
It’s a clash of two of the NHL’s best, between the Wild (23-11-4) and the Capitals (25-10-2). The Wild have won three of four. The Capitals have won four of six. Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin is now 25 goals from taking the all-time goals record from Wayne Gretzky, who scored 894 in his career. Ovechkin has a goal in two of three games since he returned from injury, missing 16 games with a fractured fibula. Goalie Filip Gustavsson is one win from a tie for fifth place on the Wild’s win list. The Wild lost defenseman Jared Spurgeon to a lower-body injury at 3:19 of the second period of their 5-3 win on Tuesday against the Nashville Predators; there has been no update on his status.
Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS)
Two of the Eastern Conference heavyweights, with nearly identical records, will match up at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday, when the Hurricanes (22-13-2) visit the Panthers (23-13-2). The Hurricanes have lost three of four games. Andrei Svechnikov is one assist away from becoming the fourth player from the 2018 NHL Draft to hit 200 assists, joining Quinn Hughes (324), Rasmus Dahlin (246) and Brady Tkachuk (206). The Panthers ended a two-game losing streak in which they’d been shut out in each game with a 5-3 win against the New York Rangers on Tuesday. The Panthers are 15-0-0 when entering the third period with a lead this season.