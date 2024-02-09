NHL On Tap: Shesterkin back in goal for Rangers at Blackhawks

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the three games Friday.

It's Shesterkin time for Rangers

Igor Shesterkin will reclaim his role as No. 1 goalie when the New York Rangers visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center (8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, MSG, TVAS-D). Shesterkin has watched Jonathan Quick dominate in the Rangers' net the past three games, each a victory. Quick, Shesterkin's backup, made 29 saves in a 7-2 win at the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 27, and came out of the All-Star break with wins against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday (2-1 in overtime, 32 saves) and Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday (3-1, 17 saves) for New York (32-16-3). At the same time, Shesterkin has been working with goalie coach Benoit Allaire, trying to work out the kinks in his game; he has a 3.25 goals-against average and .863 save percentage in 10 starts since Jan. 2. Quick has a 1.98 GAA and .925 save percentage in six starts in the same span. Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said Wednesday the "tentative plan" coming out of the break was to have Shesterkin work with Allaire and Quick start the first two games. New York needs Shesterkin on top of his game in order to make a Stanley Cup run this season. Getting him in net against the Blackhawks (14-35-2), who have scored three goals and have been shut out three times in a five-game losing streak, could help boost his confidence and kick-start a strong push toward the playoffs. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

Crosby, Penguins, try to keep rolling

Sidney Crosby looks to extend his point streak to nine games and the Pittsburgh Penguins seek their third straight win when they face the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center (8 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSWIX, BSN, SNP, SNE, TVAS). The center has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in an eight-game point streak for the Penguins (23-17-7), including an assist in a 3-0 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. The Wild (22-23-5) are coming off a 2-1 win at Chicago on Wednesday after losing their last two games before the NHL All-Star break. Forward Kirill Kaprizov has 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in his past 15 games. Minnesota will be without forward Pat Maroon, out 4-to-6 weeks after back surgery on Tuesday. -- William Douglas, staff writer

Oilers push reset button

The Edmonton Oilers will attempt to begin a new winning streak when they play the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center (10 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, SNW, TVAS). The Oilers (29-16-1) had their 16-game victory streak end in a 3-1 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, but there's still a lot to like about how Edmonton is playing; it remained tight defensively, allowing Vegas 26 shots on goal, below the Golden Knights' season average of 31.2, and the third goal was an empty-netter. And there's not a lot of teams capable of holding down an offense led by center Connor McDavid, who had one goal on eight shots against Vegas. It certainly won't be easy for Anaheim (18-3-2), which allows 3.40 goals per game and lost two games to Edmonton this season by a combined score of 15-4. Forward Zach Hyman leads the Oilers with three goals against the Ducks this season; McDavid has six points (one goal, five assists). -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

Friday games

Pittsburgh Penguins at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSWIX, BSN, SNP, SNE, TVAS)

The Penguins will try to end a three-game road losing streak (0-2-1) dating back to a 3-2 overtime loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 13. The Wild are 2-7-1 in their past 10 home games, including 3-2 losses to the Nashville Predators on Jan. 25 and to Anaheim on Jan. 27. Center Joel Eriksson Ek has 11 points (six goals, five assists) in his past eight games.

New York Rangers at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, MSG, TVAS-D)

The Rangers have allowed four goals through three straight wins. Forward Jimmy Vesey scored twice in a win against the Lightning on Wednesday after forward Alexis Lafrenière scored in overtime to defeat the Avalanche on Monday. The Blackhawks have scored 11 goals in their past 11 games, going 2-9-0 in that stretch.

Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, SNW, TVAS)

Oilers center Leon Draisaitl has scored 23 goals in 31 NHL games against the Ducks, tied for the second-most he has against any NHL team (25, Nashville Predators). Anaheim forward Adam Henrique has nine points (four goals, five assists) during a six-game point streak and 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in his past 12 games.