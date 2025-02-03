NHL On Tap: Ullmark could return for Senators against Predators

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There is one game on the schedule for Monday, which will be televised nationally in Canada.

Games of the day

Ottawa Senators at Nashville Predators (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Prime, TVAS)

Linus Ullmark could return for the Senators (28-20-4), who have won four in a row. Ullmark has been out with a back injury since Dec. 22; heading into that game against the Edmonton Oilers, he was 8-0-1 with a 1.43 goals-against average and .954 save percentage in his previous nine starts. Ullmark is 12-7-2 with a 2.38 GAA, a .915 save percentage and three shutouts in 23 games (22 starts) in his first season with the Senators, who returned rookie goalie Leevi Merilainen to Belleville of the American Hockey League on Sunday. Team Sweden coach Sam Hallam will be closely monitoring Ullmark’s situation with the 31-year-old on the roster for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off. Sweden will play its first game of the best-on-best tournament Feb. 12 against Canada. Ottawa forward Tim Stutzle has seven points (two goals, five assists) during a four-game point streak.

The Predators (18-26-7) will try to end a four-game skid after winning the previous five. Despite the offseason additions of forwards Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault, a lack of offense continues to be an issue for Nashville, which lost 3-0 at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday and has scored the second-fewest goals in the NHL (133), two more than the Anaheim Ducks. Stamkos (17) and Marchessault (15) rank second and third on the Predators in goals behind leader Filip Forsberg (18), and they need more production from forward Gustav Nyquist, who has scored just nine times in 50 games. Nyquist and Forsberg will join Ullmark with Team Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off.