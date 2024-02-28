NHL On Tap: Rangers look to avenge recent loss to Blue Jackets

Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the two games Wednesday.

Rangers look for revenge against Blue Jackets

The New York Rangers don’t have to wait long to face the team that stopped them from setting a record for the longest winning streak in their history vwhen they host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Madison Square Garden (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, MSG, TVAS). Columbus defeated New York 4-2 at Nationwide Arena on Sunday to end the Rangers’ 10-game winning streak and leave them one shy of what would have been their all-time mark. Forward Artemi Panarin scored against his former team (2017-2019), giving him 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in his past six games for New York (39-17-3). The Blue Jackets (19-28-10) are looking to win consecutive games for the third time this season. Rookie forward Dmitri Voronkov had a goal and an assist Sunday and has five goals in his past eight games for Columbus. -- William Douglas, staff writer

McDavid keeps points rolling

Connor McDavid hasn’t scored a goal in his past 10 games, but the Edmonton Oilers captain is still producing. He’s on an eight-game point streak during which time he’s had 20 assists, and he has 91 points (21 goals, 70 assists) in 54 games, third in the NHL behind Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov (103; 38 goals, 65 assists) and Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (98; 35 goals, 53 assists). He’s the sixth player in NHL history to have at least 90 points in eight straight seasons, joining Wayne Gretzky (13), Mike Bossy (nine), Jari Kurri (eight), Dale Hawerchuk (eight) and Marcel Dionne (eight). He’ll look for more when the Oilers (34-20-2) host the St. Louis Blues (30-26-2) at Rogers Place on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, MAX). McDavid is once again producing at an incredible rate for Edmonton, which is third in the Pacific Division, three points behind the Vegas Golden Knights. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

Blues desperate for another win against Oilers

The Blues defeated the Oilers 6-3 the last time they met on Feb. 15 in St. Louis, but have lost four of five since, including 4-2 against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. Trailing the Nashville Predators by six points for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference, St. Louis needs to find a way to defeat Edmonton again. Forward Pavel Buchnevich remains hot with six goals in his past six games. With 137 wins, Jordan Binnington is one from passing Curtis Joseph for third in Blues history, behind only Mike Liut (151) and Jake Allen (148). Binnington is 5-2-0 with a 2.89 save percentage, .898 save percentage and one shutout in his career against the Oilers, including a 35-save performance Feb. 15. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Wednesday games

Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, MSG, TVAS)

The Blue Jackets have won two of three against the Rangers heading into the final game between them this season. Columbus also defeated New York 5-3 on Oct. 14. The Rangers won 4-3 in a shootout at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12. New York forward Vincent Trocheck has eight points (five goals, three assists) in his past six games and is three shy of 500 for his NHL career.

St. Louis Blues at Edmonton Oilers (8:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, MAX)

The Oilers seek to string together consecutive wins for only the second time since their 16-game winning streak from Dec. 21-Jan. 27. Forward Zach Hyman has scored six goals during a five-game goal streak for Edmonton and is tied with Kucherov and David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins for third in the NHL with 38 goals in 55 games this season. Blues forward Robert Thomas has 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) in his past nine games, and forward Brandon Saad has four goals in his past six.