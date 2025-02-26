NHL On Tap: Jets face Senators seeking 11th straight win

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are three games on the schedule for Wednesday, including one nationally televised in the United States and two in Canada.

Winnipeg Jets at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; RDS, SN)

The Jets (41-14-3) will attempt to extend their franchise-record winning streak to 11 games when they visit the Senators (29-24-4) at Canadian Tire Centre. Winnipeg won its 10th consecutive game with a 2-1 overtime victory against the San Jose Sharks on Monday and owns the longest such streak in the NHL this season; the Jets themselves (Oct. 9-26) and Carolina Hurricanes (Oct. 22-Nov. 7) are next with eight-game streaks. Winnipeg is led by forward Mark Scheifele, who became the franchise’s leading goal-scorer Monday with his 329th, passing Ilya Kovalchuk. The 31-year-old has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in his past eight games and 65 points (32 goals, 33 assists) in 58 games this season. Ottawa could once again be without captain Brady Tkachuk, who practiced with the team for about 15 minutes Tuesday before leaving the ice early. The forward missed a 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday with a lower-body injury sustained while playing for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off and said Tuesday he’s “hopeful” to play against the Jets.

New Jersey Devils at Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, KTVD, ALT, TVAS)

Jesper Bratt to extend his point streak to 11 games for the Devils (32-21-6) against the Avalanche (33-24-2) at Ball Arena in Denver. The 26-year-old forward has 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) in his past 10 games and 68 points (17 goals, 51 assists) this season, which is tied with Jack Hughes to lead New Jersey. Devils forward Timo Meier will play his 600th NHL game; he has 420 points (206 goals, 214 assists) in his career. New Jersey has posted shutouts in two of its past three games, with Jake Allen and Nico Daws recording one each. The Avalanche have experienced issues scoring of late with one goal in each of their past two games, both losses, since returning from the 4 Nations break. One player who continues to produce is Cale Makar; the defending Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s top defenseman reached the 400-point milestone with an assist in a 3-1 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. Hall of Famers Bobby Orr (333 games) and Paul Coffey (359) are the only defensemen to reach that mark faster than Makar (374).

Vancouver Canucks at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN)

The Kings (31-17-7) will be looking to extend their point streak to seven games when they host the Canucks (26-20-11) at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles scored four consecutive goals in the third period to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Monday to stretch its run to 5-0-1. Forward Quinton Byfield had a career-high four assists and has 10 in his past six games. Vancouver has lost both games since the schedule resumed after the 4 Nations break, 3-1 at Vegas on Saturday and 2-1 at the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday. In that span, the Canucks scored twice on 50 shots, a reflection of the team’s recent offensive woes in which it has two goals or fewer in five of six games. In that time, forward Elias Pettersson has just two assists. He has 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists) in 51 games this season.