NHL On Tap: Flames look to sweep 4-game road trip at Rangers

Flames enjoying 'Immaculate Ascension'

Stick tap to the official website of the Calgary Flames for the subtitle. Just when you thought the Flames were in seller's mode ahead of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on March 8, they're on a four-game winning streak and end a four-game road trip against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden (7 p.m. ET; MSG 2, SN, TVAS). The Flames (25-22-5) are three points behind the St. Louis Blues for second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference and three back of the Los Angeles Kings. They were four points back of a wild card with three teams ahead of them when they entered the NHL All-Star break Jan. 27. Four days later, Calgary traded forward Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks, and defenseman Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin were rumored to be next. The Rangers (33-16-3) have also won four in a row and hold a four-point lead over the Carolina Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division. -- Jon Lane, staff writer

Golden Knights rounding into form

It’s been a triumphant return from the All-Star break for the Vegas Golden Knights, who kicked off their February by ending the Edmonton Oilers’ 16-game winning streak and added a victory against the Arizona Coyotes to a stretch that has them 7-1-1 in their past nine games. It’s definitely clicking for the Golden Knights (31-15-6), who have seen Adin Hill win six consecutive starts. He has allowed two goals or fewer in nine straight. Next up are the Minnesota Wild (23-23-5) at T-Mobile Arena (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSWIX, BSN, SN, TVAS). After its last game, Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy noted that it’s the time in the season when Stanley Cup contenders start to get their game in order. That certainly seems to be the case with the Golden Knights, the defending Cup champions, who sit second in the Pacific Division, eight points behind the Vancouver Canucks. The Wild, meanwhile, are trying to remain in the race, sitting seven points behind the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card in the Western Conference. -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

Flyers continue playoff push

The Philadelphia Flyers have had their ups and downs this season, but they’re currently on the upswing, winning three in a row entering their home game against the Coyotes at Wells Fargo Center (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP). The Flyers (28-19-6) are third in the Metropolitan Division, three points behind the second-place Carolina Hurricanes. They lead the NHL with 12 short-handed goals this season (the Stars and Blues each have 11), and forward Ryan Poehling has three of them. Right wing Travis Konecny leads Philadelphia with 46 points (24 goals, 22 assists) in 53 games. The Coyotes (23-23-4), meanwhile, have lost five in a row (0-4-1). They held a 4-2 lead against the Nashville Predators early in the third period on Saturday before losing 5-4 in overtime. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

Monday games

Seattle Kraken at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, ROOT-NW)

The Kraken (21-20-10) have been outscored 17-6 in five straight road losses. Seattle forward Jared McCann has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in his past 11 games. The Devils (25-21-4) are 1-3-1 in their past five and trail the Detroit Red Wings by six points for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Forward Jesper Bratt’s six-game point streak (four goals, five assists) ended in a 1-0 overtime loss to Carolina on Saturday.

Calgary Flames at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MSG 2, SN, TVAS)

MacKenzie Weegar scored his first NHL hat trick in Calgary's 5-2 victory against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Saturday. It was the first by a defenseman this season and first in the NHL since Nikita Zadorov for the Flames on April 12, 2023, and gave Weegar a League-high 15 goals at the position. Adam Fox is the sixth player in Rangers history with 30 assists in each of his first five seasons, joining Mark Messier (six), Phil Goyette (six), Artemi Panarin (five), Reijo Ruotsalainen (five) and Phil Esposito (five).

Arizona Coyotes at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP)

The Coyotes are 8-13-4 on the road this season, including 0-4-2 in their past six. In his first start since Nov. 11, Flyers goalie Cal Petersen made 17 saves in a 3-2 win against the Kraken on Saturday. Scott Laughton’s goal was his first since Jan. 18 against the Dallas Stars.

Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSWIX, BSN, SN, TVAS)

Minnesota has won its past two games. Forward Marcus Foligno (lower body) is not on their road trip and will not play against the Golden Knights. Kirill Kaprizov set the Wild record for consecutive 20-goal seasons with four, after scoring against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in a six-game point streak.