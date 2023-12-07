NHL On Tap: Jack Hughes can extend point streak for Devils against Kraken

Thursday games

Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG-B, SNP, SNO, SNE)

The Sabres (10-14-2) have lost four in a row and five of their past six. Tage Thompson, who missed nine games because of an upper-body injury, returned with an assist in 18:41 of ice time in a 5-3 loss against the Red Wings on Tuesday. The Bruins (17-4-3) have won three in a row. Brad Marchand’s natural hat trick in a 3-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday was the fourth for the Bruins in the past 10 years: Patrice Bergeron (Nov. 4, 2021, and Jan. 6, 2018) and Jake DeBrusk (Feb. 28, 2022).

San Jose Sharks at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; BSDET, NBCSCA)

Tomas Hertl leads the Sharks with 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists). He had his sixth NHL hat trick, and first since Jan. 8, 2022, against the Islanders on Tuesday. The Red Wings have won three in a row. Alex DeBrincat, Kane’s teammate with the Blackhawks from 2017-22, has 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists), tied for the Red Wings lead with captain Dylan Larkin (10 goals, 14 assists).

Los Angeles Kings at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSW)

The Kings (15-4-3) improved to 10-0-0 on the road when they came back from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Blue Jackets 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday. Trevor Moore (seven goals, eight assists) and Anze Kopitar (six goals, six assists) each are on 10-game road point streaks. Sean Monahan scored twice for the Canadiens (11-11-3) in their 4-2 win against the Seattle Kraken on Monday ended a personal 14-game goal drought.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN4, TSN5)

The Maple Leafs (12-6-4) are 6-1-2 in their past nine games. Auston Matthews has four points (two goals, two assists) in his past two games. The Senators (10-10-0) have won two in a row but will be without defenseman Thomas Chabot, who is out because of an undisclosed injury. Brady Tkachuk has six multigoal games this season, tied for most in the NHL with Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov.

Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSOH)

It's the first half of a back-to-back for the Blue Jackets (8-14-5), who will be without defenseman Adam Boqvist, out four weeks because of a shoulder strain, and goalie Elviz Merzlikins, who is expected to miss a week because of illness. This is the second of a six-game homestand for the Islanders (10-7-7), who opened it with a 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks on Tuesday. Bo Horvat is on a four-game point streak (two goals, four assists).

Dallas Stars at Washington Capitals (8 p.m. ET; ESPN)

The Stars are coming off a 5-4 loss at the Florida Panthers on Wednesday and are now 2-3-2 in their past seven. The Capitals are 2-4-0 in their past six partially because of the dry spell of captain Alex Ovechkin, who hasn't scored in seven games and has five goals in 22 games this season.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSUN)

This is the second half of a back-to-back for the Lightning (11-10-5), who defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 on Wednesday. Nikita Kucherov leads the NHL with 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) in 26 games. The Predators (13-12-0) have won two in a row and are 8-2-0 in their past 10 games. Ryan O'Reilly has seven power-play goals, tied for second in the NHL.

Anaheim Ducks at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NBCSCH)

It's a showdown between the top two picks of the 2023 NHL Draft, Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (No. 1) and Ducks center Leo Carlsson (No. 2). Bedard leads NHL rookies and the Blackhawks (7-16-1) with 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 24 games. Carlsson has 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in 17 games and is on a three-game point streak (two goals, two assists) for the Ducks (10-15-0). It’s been a tough go for their teams, however. The Blackhawks have lost four in a row (0-3-1), and the Ducks have lost nine of their past 10 (1-9-0).