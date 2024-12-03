NHL On Tap: McDavid, Eichel square off for Oilers, Golden Knights

Other Tuesday games

Colorado Avalanche at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; KTVD, MSG-B, ALT)

The Sabres (11-11-2) have lost three straight games and have been shut out twice over that span, including 3-0 to the New York Islanders on Saturday. Colorado (13-12-0), which acquired goalie Scott Wedgewood in a trade with the Nashville Predators for goaltender Justus Annunen and a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft on Saturday, has lost three of its past four games.

New York Islanders at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MSGSN)

Forward Cole Caufield has a three-game goal streak and four-game point streak (four goals, two assists) for the Canadiens (8-13-3). The Islanders (9-10-6) ended a three-game losing streak with a 3-0 win against the Sabres on Saturday.

Florida Panthers at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS)

The Panthers (15-9-1) have won three in a row, including a home-and-home sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday (6-3 in Raleigh, North Carolina) and Saturday (6-0 in Sunrise). Defenseman Kris Letang needs one more multi-assist game to tie Ron Francis for the fifth most (109 multi-assist games) in Penguins history. Pittsburgh (10-12-4) has won three straight and will play three of its next four games at home.

San Jose Sharks at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSCA)

Defenseman John Carlson looks to extend his point streak to four games (one goal, four assists) for the Capitals (17-6-1), winners of four straight. Rookie forward Will Smith has a goal in three straight games and seven points (three goals, four assists) in his past four for the Sharks (9-13-5), winners of two straight and three of four.

Seattle Kraken at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KHN, KONG)

Defenseman Vince Dunn returned to the lineup for Seattle (11-13-1) on Saturday, a 4-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks, after missing 19 games with a mid-body injury. Carolina (16-7-1) is 2-3-1 in its past six games.

Vancouver Canucks at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, SNP)

Forward Kirill Kaprizov has four points (two goals, two assists) in a three-game point streak for the Wild (16-4-4), who have won three straight games. Defenseman Quinn Hughes had three assists in a 5-4 overtime win at the Red Wings on Sunday to become the Canucks' all-time leader among defensemen (313). Vancouver (13-7-3), which concludes a six-game road trip, has won four of its past five games.

St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNMW)

The Blues lost 3-2 to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, their first loss under coach Jim Montgomery (2-0-1), who was hired Nov. 24 to replace Drew Bannister. Forward Nikolaj Ehlers is questionable with a lower-body injury for Winnipeg (18-7-0), which has lost three straight games for the first time this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNOH)

Defenseman Zach Werenski looks to extend his point streak to nine games (five goals, 11 assists) for the Blue Jackets (11-9-3), who are 5-0-1 in their past six. Columbus' point streak is its longest since Jan. 18-29, 2021 (seven games). Forward Justin Kirkland has a lower-body injury and is questionable for the Flames (12-9-4), who have lost four in a row (0-3-1).