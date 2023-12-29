NHL On Tap: MacKinnon seeks point in 20th straight game for Avalanche at Blues 

Friday games

Toronto Maple Leafs at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, SNO)

Auston Matthews will aim to start a new goal streak when the Maple Leafs (17-9-6) visit the Blue Jackets (11-18-7) at Nationwide Arena. The center had a seven-game goal-scoring streak (12 goals) end in a 4-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. Matthews still has an eight-game point streak (17 points; 12 goals, five assists). Columbus center Sean Kuraly is day to day with an abdominal injury sustained in a 4-1 loss against Toronto on Saturday.

Nashville Predators at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSDET)

Center Ryan O’Reilly has three points (one goal, two assists) in his past two games for the Predators. Forward Filip Forsberg leads Nashville with 38 points (16 goals, 22 assists) in 35 games. For Detroit, Kane has five goals in a four-game goal streak and forward Alex DeBrincat has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his past five games.

New York Rangers at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, MSG2, TVAS)

Panarin has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in his past 11 games and Zibanejad has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in his past eight games and points in 16 of his past 17, including eight multipoint games. Panthers center Sam Reinhart has 15 points (six goals, nine assists), in his past 12 games.

New Jersey Devils at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, MSGSN2)

The Senators (13-17-0) can win their third straight and match their longest streak this season, accomplished twice. Ottawa defeated Toronto 4-2 on Wednesday to give coach Jacques Martin his second consecutive win since replacing D.J. Smith as coach Dec. 18. Martin lost his first two games with the Senators before a 5-4 overtime win against Pittsburgh on Saturday. Forward Timo Meier has four goals in a three-game goal streak for the Devils (18-13-2).

Washington Capitals at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MSGSN)

The Capitals (17-19-5) and Islanders (16-9-9) each look to bounce back following lopsided losses Wednesday. The Capitals lost 5-1 at the Rangers and the Islanders were shut out 7-0 at home by the Penguins. Washington captain Alex Ovechkin, who has one goal in his past 17 games, ended an NHL career-long 14-game scoring drought on Dec. 21 with the overtime winner in a 3-2 victory at Columbus. Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson has 18 assists in his past past 14 games.

Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; BSSW, NBCSCH, SNP, SNW, SNE)

Connor Bedard followed up a lacrosse-style “Michigan” goal against the Blues on Saturday with an overtime winner against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, which makes one wonder what the center and the Blackhawks (11-22-1) have in store against the Stars (20-9-4) at American Airlines Center. The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft leads all rookie scorers with 32 points (15 goals, 17 assists) in 34 games, 10 points ahead of Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi (22 points; 11 goals, 11 assists in 33 games). Stars forward Jason Robertson has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his past seven games.

Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, ALT2)

Forward Mikko Rantanen is benefiting from playing on a line with MacKinnon, with 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in his past eight games. MacKinnon has an opportunity to extend his 19-game point streak (36 points; 13 goals, 23 assists). The Blues are 5-1-0 since Drew Bannister replaced Craig Berube as coach Dec. 12 and will try to extend their winning streak to a season-long four games.

Arizona Coyotes at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSW)

Sean Durzi will attempt to follow up a career-best four-point performance with another solid outing for the Coyotes (18-14-2) against the Ducks (13-21-0) at Honda Center. The defenseman had a goal and three assists in a 5-4 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday and eight points (one goal, seven assists) in his past five games. Center Mason McTavish had three assists for the Ducks in a 5-2 win against the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Philadelphia Flyers at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, NBCSP+)

The Kraken (13-14-9) host the Flyers (19-11-4) in their final game before facing the Golden Knights in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Monday. Seattle has a season-long three-game winning streak and is 5-0-2 in its past seven. Philadelphia, 8-1-2 in its past 11 games, is coming off a 4-1 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.