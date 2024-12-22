NHL On Tap: Panthers, Lightning renew 'Battle of Florida'

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are six games on the schedule for Sunday, including two nationally televised in the United States and two in Canada:

Games of the day

Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning (5 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS)

The "Battle of Florida" begins with the first of a back-to-back, home-and-home set at Amalie Arena. The Panthers and Lightning have combined to win the Stanley Cup three times in the past five seasons and play the first of four games this season with Florida winning 11 of the past 19 (11-5-3) in the rivalry, including three in a row in Tampa. The Panthers (21-11-2) have won six of their past eight; Aaron Ekblad has 249 assists, tied with Stephen Weiss for third in team history. The Lightning (18-10-2) have won four in a row and six of seven. Nikita Kucherov is on a nine-game point streak (three goals, 17 assists).

Seattle Kraken at Colorado Avalanche (8 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, NHLN, ALT, SNP, SNO, SNE)

Reigning Hart Trophy winner Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL with 55 points (14 goals, 41 assists) and has helped the Avalanche (20-15-0) win six of eight. The Kraken (15-18-2) play the second of a back to back after losing their fourth consecutive game, 6-2 at the Vegas Golden Knights. Seattle forward Oliver Bjorkstrand has 200 assists. He's the fifth NHL player born in Denmark to reach the milestone.

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers (12:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NHLN, MSG, SN, TVAS)

The Hurricanes (20-11-1) will try to reverse recent struggles on the road, where they've lost five in a row (0-4-1). Center Martin Necas leads Carolina with 44 points (14 goals, 30 assists) in 32 games, nine points shy of the 53 he had in 77 games last season. The Rangers (16-15-1) ended a three-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory at the Dallas Stars on Friday. Goalie Igor Shesterkin has made at least 40 saves in a win 14 times, third most in Rangers history behind Gump Worsley (22) and Henrik Lundqvist (21).

Other Sunday games

Los Angeles Kings at Washington Capitals (5 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MNMT)

The Kings (19-9-5) play the finale of a seven-game road trip (3-1-2) and are 7-1-2 in their past 10. The Capitals (22-8-2) have gotten steady goaltending from Logan Thompson (12-2-2, 2.48 goals-against average, .911 save percentage in 16 starts) and Charlie Lindgren (10-6-0, 2.59 GAA, .905 save percentage in 16 starts).

Anaheim Ducks at Utah Hockey Club (5 p.m. ET; Utah16, Victory+)

Things are heating up for Utah (16-11-5), which has won four in a row, is on a seven-game point streak (6-0-1) and the only team without a regulation loss since Dec. 7, and being led by Dylan Guenther, Clayton Keller and Logan Cooley combining for 29 points over those seven games. The Ducks (12-15-4) were denied their second three-game winning streak of the season in a 4-2 loss to the Avalanche on Friday. Troy Terry leads Anaheim with 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists).

Ottawa Senators at Edmonton Oilers (8 p.m. ET; RDS, SNW, TSN5)

It's the second of a back to back for the Senators (18-13-2) and Oilers (20-11-2). Ottawa has won six in a row, its longest winning streak since March 2-11, 2017, and eight of nine after a 5-4 overtime victory at the Vancouver Canucks. The Oilers are coming off a 3-2 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks and have won seven of eight. Leon Draisaitl, who had the OT winner against San Jose, is on an eight-game point streak (seven goals, 12 assists) but his multipoint streak ended at seven.