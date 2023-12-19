NHL On Tap: Kings take impressive road record to San Jose

Tuesday games

Minnesota Wild at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, NESN, SNO, SNE, TVAS)

The Bruins (19-5-5) could have forward Pavel Zacha and defenseman Charlie McAvoy back. Each are day to day with an upper-body injury but practiced Monday; Zacha has missed three games and McAvoy four. The Wild (12-13-4) lost 4-3 at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, which ended a three-game winning streak.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, MSG-B)

The Blue Jackets (10-17-5) have lost five of seven. Johnny Gaudreau earned the 700th point (236 goals, 464 assists) of his NHL career with an assist in a 6-3 loss to the Devils on Saturday. The Sabres (13-16-3) are 3-2-1 in their past six games.

Vegas Golden Knights at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO)

Jack Eichel has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in a 10-game point streak, a Golden Knights record. Vegas (21-6-5) is coming off a 6-3 win against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. Sebastian Aho scored to extend his home goal-scoring streak to four games for the Hurricanes (16-12-3) in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP)

Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson has won three in a row while Carter Hart recovers from an illness. Ersson is 6-0-1 with a 1.93 goals-against average, .931 save percentage and two shutouts in his past seven starts. Bratt is two assists from 200 in the NHL and Devils captain Nico Hischier will play his 400th NHL game.

St. Louis Blues at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSMW)

The Blues (15-14-1) have won two in a row since interim coach Drew Bannister replaced Craig Berube on Dec. 12. The Lightning (14-13-5) are home after going 2-3-0 on a five-game road trip that ended with a 4-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday, when Steven Stamkos scored his 400th power-play point.

New York Rangers at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSG)

Mika Zibanejad has seven goals and nine assists in his past 13 games, getting at least one point in 12 of them, while leading the Rangers (21-7-1) in goals and points. Mitchell Marner had his eighth multipoint game this season for the Maple Leafs (16-6-0) with one goal and one assist in a 7-0 victory against the Penguins on Saturday. The forward has four goals and five assists in a four-game point streak. Toronto has points in nine straight games (6-0-3) and 14 of 15 (10-1-4).

Edmonton Oilers at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNW)

The Oilers are 10-5-0 and lead the NHL in goals per game (4.07) and the power play (32.7 percent) and rank third in penalty killing (88.5 percent) since Kris Knoblauch won his NHL coaching debut, 4-1 against New York on Nov. 13. Bo Horvat in on a 10-game point streak (seven goals, nine assists), the longest by an Islanders player this season and the longest of his NHL career.

Vancouver Canucks at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, SNP)

The Canucks (21-9-2) are 5-0-1 in their past six games. Quinn Hughes needs one point to become the first defenseman to 40 this season. The Predators (18-13-0) have won four in a row and seven of eight. Goalie Juuse Saros has a personal six-game winning streak, a new career long in the NHL.

Colorado Avalanche at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, ALT, TVAS-D, SN1

Nathan MacKinnon is on the League's longest active point streak (eight goals, 19 assists in 15 games) for Colorado (19-10-2) and can stretch it to 16 for the first time in his NHL career. Chicago (9-20-1) has lost four in a row, but rookie Connor Bedard has five points (one goal, four assists) during the slide. His 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in 30 games are tied with Dick Irvin for the most by a Blackhawks rookie through 30 games.

Ottawa Senators at Arizona Coyotes (9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN5, RDS)

Jacques Martin will debut as Senators interim coach after D.J. Smith was fired Monday with Ottawa (11-15-0) on a four-game losing streak. Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun returns to Arizona for the first time since he was acquired in a trade March 1. Michael Carcone has scored all 14 of his goals in 10 different games with three multigoal games including a hat track for the Coyotes (15-13-2). He scored six goals in 30 NHL games the prior two seasons.

Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TVAS)

Anze Kopitar (12 goals, 15 assists), Adrian Kempe (nine goals, 18 assists) and Kevin Fiala (six goals, 21 assists) lead the Kings with 27 points each. Tomas Hertl leads the Sharks with 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists). Mikael Granlund has 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) over his past eight games.