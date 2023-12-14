NHL On Tap: Banged-up Red Wings try to stay aloft against Hurricanes

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from eight games Thursday.

Undermanned Red Wings fight through injuries

The Detroit Red Wings gained a big addition when forward Patrick Kane signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with them Nov. 28. But they’re missing key pieces now: captain Dylan Larkin (upper body), forward J.T. Compher (upper body) and center Klim Kostin (undisclosed) each is on injured reserve and forward David Perron was suspended six games for cross-checking Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub in retaliation for a hit on Larkin during a 5-1 loss Saturday. The Red Wings (15-9-4) defeated the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Tuesday and will try to persevere again when they host the Carolina Hurricanes (15-12-1) at Little Caesars Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). The Hurricanes found out Tuesday they’ll be without Andrei Svechnikov for “a while,” according to coach Rod Brind’Amour, with an upper-body injury. The forward will miss his fourth straight game. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

Oilers try to stretch NHL-best win streak to nine

The Edmonton Oilers (13-12-1) easily are the hottest team in the NHL right now, and they’ll attempt to extend the longest winning streak in the NHL this season when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Place (9 p.m. ET; SN1, SNE, BSSUN). Edmonton’s 4-1 victory against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday was their eighth consecutive win, one more than the seven straight cobbled together by the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights to start the season. The Oilers look like a different team since Kris Knoblauch replaced Jay Woodcroft as coach on Nov. 12; Edmonton is 10-3-0 under Knoblauch, outscoring oppoments 57-34, after it started the season 3-9-1 under Woodcroft, outscored 51-35. The daunting task of slowing down the Oilers falls to the Lightning (13-12-5) who have struggled on the road with a 5-9-2 record. Not a good omen. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

Flyers and Capitals meet in Metro showdown

The Washington Capitals will visit the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSP, TVAS) for the first meeting of the season between the Metropolitan Division rivals, separated by two points in the standings. Philadelphia (15-10-3) is third in the division with 33 points after going 4-0-2 in its past six games. Washington (14-8-3), which has played three fewer games, has 31 points after going 2-0-1 in its past three. Forward Travis Konecny has seven points (four goals, three assists) in a four-game point streak and leads the Flyers with 16 goals and 24 points in 28 games. Forward Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 25 games, but hasn’t scored a goal in his past 10 games, matching the longest drought of his 19-season NHL career (Feb. 22-March 12, 2017). Ovechkin scored four goals in four games against the Flyers last season, though, and has 47 goals in 71 career games against them, tied for his most against any team (47 in 86 games against Carolina). -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Thursday games

Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSP, TVAS)

Goalie Carter Hart has allowed four goals on 96 shots in his past three starts, in which he has gone 3-0-0 with a 1.30 goals-against average and .958 save percentage for the Flyers (15-10-3). Center Evgeny Kuznetsov needs an assist to pass Mike Gartner (392) for fifth place on the all-time list for the Capitals (14-8-3).

Columbus Blue Jackets at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; SNO, BSOH)

Defenseman Erik Gudbranson will be out of the lineup for the Blue Jackets (9-16-5) after he was suspended one game for his retaliation to a hit by Florida Panthers center Nick Cousins during a 5-2 loss Sunday. Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews has 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in his past six games for Toronto (15-6-5), 6-1-3 in its past 10 games.

Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

Center Sebastian Aho had two goals and an assist in a 4-1 win at Ottawa on Tuesday, becoming the fifth player in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers history with at least 40 multi-goal games. Goalie Pyotr Kochetkov is 5-6-1 with a 2.93 GAA, .883 save percentage and one shutout in 13 games (11 starts). Kane has a goal and an assist since making his Red Wings debut Dec. 7. Center Robby Fabbri has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his past eight games.

Calgary Flames at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, SNW)

The Flames (11-14-1) have frittered away third-period leads in back to back games, resulting in a 6-5 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Monday and a 5-4 overtime defeat at the Golden Knights on Tuesday. The Wild (10-12-4) are 5-2-0 since John Hynes replaced Dean Evason as coach Nov. 28.

Ottawa Senators at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, TSN5, RDS)

The Senators (11-12-0) begin a five-game-in-eight-day road trip having played the fewest games away from home in the NHL this season (six; 3-0-0). Drew Bannister will make his debut as interim coach for the Blues (13-14-1) after replacing Craig Berube, who was fired following St. Louis' fourth straight loss Tuesday.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; SN1, SNE, BSSUN)

The Lightning (13-12-5) have lost five of their past six road games, including a 4-1 defeat at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. Defenseman Evan Bouchard has a 12-game point streak for the Oilers (13-12-1), a run in which he has produced 18 points (five goals, 13 assists).

Chicago Blackhawks at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, NBCSCH+, TVAS)

Rookie center Connor Bedard has a 10-game road point streak for the Blackhawks (9-18-1), with 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in that span. The Kraken (9-14-7) will be looking to build on their 4-0 win against Panthers on Tuesday that ended an eight-game losing streak (0-6-2).

Florida Panthers at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SNP, BSFL)

The Panthers (17-9-2) will be looking to recalibrate on the power play, which went 0-for-3 with no shots on goal in a 4-0 loss at the Kraken on Tuesday. The Canucks (19-9-1) will attempt to stretch their winning streak to four, outscoring the opposition 10-4 in three consecutive victories. Forward Brock Boeser is coming off a hat trick in a 4-1 win against the Lightning on Tuesday and leads Vancouver with 21 goals this season.