NHL On Tap: Bruins celebrate 100th anniversary against Canadiens

Games of the day

Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins (3 p.m. ET; NESN, SN, RDS)

The Bruins (11-11-3) will celebrate their 100th anniversary in a Centennial game against the Canadiens (8-12-3), one of their oldest rivals, at TD Garden. It will be played 100 years to the day Boston played its first NHL game against the Montreal Maroons on Dec. 1, 1924. The Bruins will look to extend their point streak against the Canadiens to 16 games; they are 14-0-1 in their past 15 games against Montreal, the longest active point streak by a team against a single opponent. Forward David Pastrnak will play his 700th NHL game. A first-round pick (No. 25) by the Bruins at the 2014 NHL Draft, Pastrnak has 749 points (356 goals, 393 assists), including 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 25 games this season. Canadiens forward Cole Caufield has scored in each of his past two games and has points in five of six (seven points; two goals, five assists). Montreal will play the second of a back-to-back following a 4-3 loss at the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Vancouver Canucks at Detroit Red Wings (12:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SNP, SN1)

Lucas Raymond can extend his goal scoring streak to six games; the forward has 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 23 games for the Red Wings (10-11-2), who lost 5-4 to the New Jersey Devils on Friday. Raymond’s goal streak ties an NHL career high; he also scored in five straight games from March 12-19 last season. Conor Garland will look to extend his point streak to eight for the Canucks (12-7-3); he has four goals and six assists during his run. The forward scored twice and had an assist in a 4-3 overtime win at the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, including the overtime goal. He has 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 22 games and has helped Vancouver win three of its first four of a six-game road trip.

Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars (4:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN3)

The Jets (18-6-0) will look to avoid their first three-game losing streak this season when they conclude a six-game road trip at the Stars (14-8-0). Winnipeg lost its 4-1 at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, and 4-3 at the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. Jets forward Kyle Connor has an assist in each of his past three games and points in five of six (two goals, five assists). Dallas forward Wyatt Johnston can extend his point streak to six games (six points; one goal, five assists). He has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 22 games.

Other Sunday games

Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks (3 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, CHSN)

The Blue Jackets (10-9-3) will look to extend their point streak to six games (4-0-1) when they visit the Blackhawks (8-13-2) in the first of a five-game road trip. Chicago forward Ryan Donato had his second two-goal game of the season in a 3-2 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Friday.

Ottawa Senators at Anaheim Ducks (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN5, RDS)

Tim Stutzle can extend his point streak to seven games (eight points; three goals, five assists) when the Senators (10-12-1) visit the Ducks (9-10-3) in the last of a three-game road trip. Anaheim forward Troy Terry can extend his point streak to four games (four assists).