NHL/NHLPA Player Orientation Program setting future players on right path

Note: This article originally appeared on the website of the NHL Players' Association. NHL.com is reproducing the article with the NHLPA's permission.
Long before the Player Orientation Program became a permanent part of life for rising young National Hockey League players, Sheldon Souray recalled listening to experts talk about substance abuse and other problems he and his teammates might encounter as pro hockey players after being drafted by the New Jersey Devils.
“I'm sitting in the back of the room going, ‘What are they talking about? I don't have a drinking problem. I don't have anxiety,” Souray recalled with a rueful grin.
“The old culture was you suffer in silence, right? You're a rookie, shut up, do what you're told,” added Souray who played in 758 NHL games. “I guess my point is that I never expected I'd be in this position.”
This position, to be exact, is sitting in the lobby of a resort complex in Virginia hosting the Player Orientation Program, sharing his story of recovery with 85 eager young NHL players and prospects all on the cusp of what they hope will be long and robust NHL careers.
Souray is the key speaker during a series of breakout sessions that explain the inner workings of the Player Assistance Program of the NHLPA and NHL.
Souray is blunt about what his life would look like were it not for the Player Assistance Program.
“I’d be dead,” said Souray who celebrated five years of sobriety in July.
Souray’s journey through the darkest of days here to POP, where he shares his struggles with players, many of whom were not long out of diapers when he retired in 2015, brings him almost full circle both as it relates to hockey and life.
“The program for me has been about just being honest,” Souray said of the Player Assistance Program that has confidentially helped hundreds of players dealing with myriad issues related to addiction, substance abuse and mental health since the program was launched in 1996.
“And this isn't for everyone,” Souray explained. “This is for one or two or maybe three guys [at the POP] that are having some problems with anxiety, depression, pressure, peer pressure, parents' pressure, [marital] problems.
“I think it's just important for them to hear that there's a place where there's not judgment,” Souray added. “You're not going to get judged by your GM, your coach, your parents, your agent. You kind of need a place where you can go and just let some of that out and take some recommendations from the experts.”
If it were just the Player Assistance Program presentation, this event would represent a world of learning and education for the young players in attendance. But this particular breakout session represents just a sliver of the opportunities offered during the nearly three-day POP to help attendees prepare for new pressures as NHL players.
Presenting Knowledge and Experience: Empowering NHL Players with Information to Start Their Careers
From mental, medical and financial health education workshops to guest speakers from NHL security and the NHL’s Department of Player Safety to social media and media training, the touchpoints are many for those players chosen by their teams to attend the POP.
As one player noted, “Oh yeah, it’s busy.”
To understand the importance of the POP to the NHL and NHLPA is to understand the program’s genesis. As another contentious labour dispute between the league and players’ association dragged on through the fall of 2012 and the eve of 2013, the Player Orientation Program, initially known as the Rookie Orientation Program, was the first major piece of common ground agreed upon by the two sides.
“I think both sides agreed that it was time, that the sport had evolved to a point where it was time to create a program for our young players to help them transition,” said NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly.
“It has been remarkable over the years,” added Daly, who has been with the league for almost three decades, two-thirds of that as Deputy Commissioner.
Marty Walsh is attending his third POP since taking over as NHLPA Executive Director. What continues to strike the veteran labor leader and politician is the wide scope of information made available to these young players, many of whom have yet to play a single NHL game.
“I thought it was really a unique, great way for introduction of players into the National Hockey League and opportunities for them to learn about what's available for them as far as benefits go, finance, networking, sexual harassment and other areas of importance to them,” Walsh said.
“They might not see themselves as famous stars, but in a lot of ways they are. And preparing them for what their career is going to bring is important,” Walsh added.
“Their life's moving fast, and to have them in one location for a couple of days, have different workshops, get to work with each other, talk to each other, get to know people from the Players’ Association, get to know people from the league, ask questions if they want, have the recreational time that they have here, it's really important. It's unique.”
The POP trip is informational based by nature, but it isn’t without its perks.
There are multiple golf courses, tennis, swimming and a lounge with billiards and shuffleboard and, of course, loads of nutritious food for players with an eye on the start of NHL training camps in a couple of weeks. There is team trivia, and many of the breakout sessions feature fun role-playing exercises.
But the program’s sessions all convey critical, potentially life-changing information that requires the full attention of players.