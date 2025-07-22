NHL, NHLPA announce global content partnership with Lega Serie A

NEW YORK/TORONTO -- Lega Serie A, the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) today announced a groundbreaking collaboration, bringing together the promotional activities of two of the world’s most prestigious sports leagues ahead of the participation by NHL players at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. This unique cross-sport collaboration marks a significant milestone in global sports promotion, with Lega Serie A, the NHL and the NHLPA celebrating the shared passion of hockey and soccer fans through innovative promotional initiatives that transcend borders and sporting disciplines.

Marquee events are planned around the NHL/NHLPA European Player Media Tour, which this year will be held in Milan on August 22 -- one day before the 2025-26 Lega Serie A season opener on August 23. Lega Serie A players and legends will participate alongside the NHL’s biggest European stars in special events designed to engage and excite the passionate supporters of each sport and highlight the connections between world-class soccer and hockey players.

In Milan, NHL players will visit the training grounds of several of Lega Serie A’s renowned clubs in the surrounding region and attend the iconic San Siro stadium for a Lega Serie A match. These moments will be celebrated through special content captures to be shared with fans of both sports worldwide.

The first-of-its-kind collaboration between a North American sports league and a European soccer league is inspired by a collaboration in March 2025, which saw scudetto-winning legends Andrea Pirlo and Marco Materazzi exchange jerseys with New York Rangers’ star center Mika Zibanejad at Madison Square Garden.