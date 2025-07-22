NHL, NHLPA announce global content partnership with Lega Serie A

Players to collaborate on cross-promotional activities in advance of 2026 Olympics

serie-nhlpa-logo
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK/TORONTO -- Lega Serie A, the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) today announced a groundbreaking collaboration, bringing together the promotional activities of two of the world’s most prestigious sports leagues ahead of the participation by NHL players at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. This unique cross-sport collaboration marks a significant milestone in global sports promotion, with Lega Serie A, the NHL and the NHLPA celebrating the shared passion of hockey and soccer fans through innovative promotional initiatives that transcend borders and sporting disciplines.

Marquee events are planned around the NHL/NHLPA European Player Media Tour, which this year will be held in Milan on August 22 -- one day before the 2025-26 Lega Serie A season opener on August 23. Lega Serie A players and legends will participate alongside the NHL’s biggest European stars in special events designed to engage and excite the passionate supporters of each sport and highlight the connections between world-class soccer and hockey players.

In Milan, NHL players will visit the training grounds of several of Lega Serie A’s renowned clubs in the surrounding region and attend the iconic San Siro stadium for a Lega Serie A match. These moments will be celebrated through special content captures to be shared with fans of both sports worldwide.

The first-of-its-kind collaboration between a North American sports league and a European soccer league is inspired by a collaboration in March 2025, which saw scudetto-winning legends Andrea Pirlo and Marco Materazzi exchange jerseys with New York Rangers’ star center Mika Zibanejad at Madison Square Garden.

Andy Mitchell, CEO and Managing Director of Lega Serie A USA, emphasized the significance of the collaboration: “In North America, both soccer and hockey have incredibly dedicated, passionate fan bases. This collaboration with the NHL and the NHLPA allows us to engage with a global audience in new and exciting ways while celebrating the anticipation surrounding the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

“By bringing Lega Serie A legends and NHL stars together, we aim to create a synergy that showcases the best of each league, creating an unforgettable experience for fans on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Keith Wachtel, President, NHL Business, also expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration: “As a global sport with players from 21 countries, the NHL is thrilled to collaborate with Lega Serie A to create unique content that celebrates the intersection of hockey and soccer. With the Winter Olympics on the horizon, Milan will serve as a focal point for sports fans around the world, so we are delighted to take the opportunity to promote our top hockey players in the environments of the biggest sport in Italy.

We look forward to working with Lega Serie A to deliver world-class events highlighting both leagues' history, heritage, and shared culture.”

Rob Zepp, Senior Director, International Strategy & Growth of the NHLPA, is also excited to see this collaboration evolve: “Professional athletes from around the world share a unique bond that this groundbreaking collaboration will celebrate and showcase. Combining the profiles of the elite athletes from the NHL and Lega Serie A will leverage the reach and star-power of the players and both leagues as we move towards the upcoming Olympic Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina.”

