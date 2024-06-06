NHL Network to feature wall-to-wall coverage of Stanley Cup Final

NHL Network’s 2024 Stanley Cup® Final coverage begins with NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Media Day from Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida tomorrow, June 7 at 12 p.m. ET. NHL Network’s Jamie Hersch, E.J. Hradek, Stanley Cup champion Mike Rupp and Kathryn Tappen are set to interview several Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers throughout the day.

Featuring highlights, breakdowns, analysis and interviews, NHL Network’s signature programs NHL Now and NHL Tonight will be on-site throughout the Stanley Cup Final. Game One coverage this Saturday, June 8 will begin with NHL Now at 4 p.m. ET, co-hosted by Jamie Hersch, Mike Rupp, Jason Demers and Devan Dubnyk. NHL Network’s Tony Luftman, E.J. Hradek and Mike Johnson will set the scene on NHL Tonight® at 6 p.m. ET leading up to puck drop, while Jamison Coyle, Dubnyk and Rupp will recap the action immediately following the game. NHL Now at 4 p.m. ET, followed by NHL Tonight at 6 p.m. ET and immediately following every game will continue throughout the series.

Bill Pitdo, Adnan Virk, Keith Irizarry, Brian Boyle, three-time Stanley Cup champion Ken Daneyko, Scott Hartnell, Thomas Hickey, Billy Jaffe, and Corey Schneider will also contribute to NHL Network’s Stanley Cup Final coverage. On-site Stanley Cup Final content will be highlighted across NHL Network’s social media platforms, including clips from NHL Now and NHL Tonight.

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. © NHL 2024. All Rights Reserved.

About NHL Network: As the TV home for the National Hockey League, NHL Network™ gives viewers an all-access pass to complete hockey coverage both on and off the ice, including live NHL games and special on-site coverage of NHL events, plus three signature studio shows, interviews, highlights and expert analysis from a variety of hockey insiders and former players. Additional programming includes behind-the-scenes features, player profiles and international and amateur hockey competitions. For more information on NHL Network, log on to nhlnetwork.com or follow @NHLNetwork on Twitter.