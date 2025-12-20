NHL NETWORK ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE 2026 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP COVERAGE

NHL Network will provide exclusive coverage of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, marking the 50th edition of the storied tournament. Operating as the U.S. TV home for the 18th consecutive year, NHL Network will air live game broadcasts of the World Junior Championship plus previews, highlights, interviews and analysis of the tournament from St. Paul, Minnesota.

Often serving as a preview of the NHL’s next generation of stars, the World Junior Championship has launched the careers of dozens of current NHL captains, All-Stars and award winners. The 2026 tournament returns to United States ice for the first time since 2018 and marks the seventh time the U.S. has hosted the event, bringing 10 of the world’s top under-20 national teams together in one of hockey’s most anticipated annual showcases.

NHL Network will preview the 2026 World Junior Championship tournament matchups and players to watch on NHL Tonight: 2026 World Junior Championship Preview on Thursday, December 25 at 6 p.m. ET.

NHL Network’s coverage will spotlight each nation's pursuit of international success and the next wave of NHL talent. For the sixth consecutive year, NHL Network’s E.J. Hradek will provide the play-by-play call for each Team USA game alongside former NHL winger and former head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey team Tony Granato with Jon Morosi serving as reporter. The broadcast team brings decades of game calling, coaching and national reporting experience to NHL Network’s national coverage.

NHL Network’s flagship studio show NHL Tonight and the @NHLMedia across all social platforms will extensively cover the World Junior Championship tournament, plus the complete on-air schedule for the World Junior Championship tournament is available below.