Smith-Pelly joins NHL Network as studio analyst

NHL Network today announced that Stanley Cup champion Devante Smith-Pelly will join NHL Network as a studio analyst appearing across its programming. The eight-year National Hockey League veteran, Smith-Pelly, will make his season debut on NHL Network’s NHL Tonight: First Shift live at 4 p.m. ET today, alongside E.J. Hradek. Smith-Pelly will then appear on NHL Tonight on Tuesday, November 4 at 9 p.m. ET with Tony Luftman and Smith-Pelly's former head coach with the Anaheim Ducks, Bruce Boudreau and on Wednesday, November 5 at 10 p.m. ET with Jamison Coyle and Mike Johnson.

Smith-Pelly said of his new role, “Players always gravitate to NHL Network when they’re playing to check out what’s going on around the league. So, to fast-forward and now have a chance to join the crew and share my experiences and my perspective from the ice to fans across the world is an opportunity I’m extremely excited about. I can’t wait to get started on all the different shows and give my perspective of the current game as I see it.”

Smith-Pelly played for the Ducks (2011-2015), Montreal Canadiens (2015-2016), New Jersey Devils (2016-2017) and Washington Capitals (2017-2019), and won a Stanley Cup in 2018 after scoring a goal in each of the last three games during the Final. Following his time in the NHL, Smith Pelly signed as a free agent with Kunlun Redstar in the KHL.

Earlier this year, 14-year NHL veteran Pat Maroon and longtime centerman Nate Thompson made their 2025 season debuts on NHL Network, also joining as studio analysts.