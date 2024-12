SATURDAY, JANUARY 4

New York Rangers at Washington Capitals (Noon ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS)

This game features division rivals heading in opposite directions. The Rangers enter the week trying to get out of a tailspin, having lost 14 of 18 games since a 12-4-1 start. The Capitals enter the week leading the Eastern Conference in points and received a boost with the return this past weekend of Alex Ovechkin from injury. New York swept Washington in the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but the Capitals earned a 5-3 win earlier this season in Washington on Oct. 29.

Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, NESN)

David Pastrnak of the Bruins and Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs could go head-to-head for the 21st time. Pastrnak has 26 points (14 goals, 12 assists) in those games while Matthews, who missed his fourth straight game Saturday with an upper-body injury, has 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists). Each has won the "Rocket" Richard Trophy previously, and rank in the top five in the NHL in goals since 2016-17 season, with Matthews having 379 (first) and Pastrnak 336 (fourth).

Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; KHN, KING5, KONG, SNP, SNO, SNE, CBC)

The Oilers look to continue their surge with 11 wins in 14 games entering the week, led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who each had a 10-game point streak entering Sunday (McDavid, 19 points; three goals, 16 assists; Draisaitl, 21 points; seven goals, 14 assists). Edmonton is 9-2-0 all-time against Seattle, including 5-1-0 at Climate Pledge Arena. The Kraken had lost five straight before a furious rally in the third period Saturday resulted in a 5-4 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks.