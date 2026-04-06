The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2025-26 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, a look at the top five rookie goalies (in alphabetical order):
Rookie Watch: Dobes, Wallstedt among top 1st-year goalies
Canadiens' 5th-round pick in 2020 Draft finishing strong; No. 20 choice by Wild in 2021 backing up Gustavsson
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Yaroslav Askarov, G, San Jose Sharks: Askarov (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) was picked No. 11 by the Nashville Predators in the 2020 NHL Draft and traded to the Sharks on Aug. 23, 2024. He's second among rookie goalies in wins (21-18-3) and first in games played (44; all starts). The 23-year-old, who catches with his right hand, has a 3.56 goals-against average and .886 save percentage this season. In November, he went 8-2-0 with a 1.88 GAA and .947 save percentage in 10 games.
Askarov sustained a lower-body injury during a March 12 morning skate and missed seven games before returning March 26, when he made 11 saves on 11 shots but left in the second period with an undisclosed injury. He then made 22 saves in a 5-4 win against the St. Louis Blues on March 30.
He's coming off a season when he dominated in the American Hockey League with the San Jose Barracuda (2.45 GAA, .923 save percentage in 22 games).
Jakub Dobes, G, Montreal Canadiens: Dobes has really turned things around the past two months, providing the Canadiens with the goaltending they require down the stretch. He's 5-0-0 with a 1.57 GAA and .955 save percentage in his past five starts. Following a torrid start to the season, when he was named the NHL Third Star for the month of October after going 6-0-0 with a 1.97 GAA and .930 save percentage in six games, Dobes struggled in November, going 2-3-2 with a 4.42 GGA and .849 save percentage in seven games.
The native of Ostrava, Czechia, ranks first among rookie goalies in wins (27-8-4) and second in shots against (1,078) and saves (974). He has a 2.73 GAA and .904 save percentage in 39 games (38 starts) and is in a tandem with fellow rookie Jacob Fowler. Montreal's fifth-round pick (No. 136) in the 2020 NHL Draft is 9-3-0 with a 2.24 GAA and .927 save percentage in 12 games (all starts) since Feb. 28.
Dobes (6-4, 215) was named the Canadiens Molson Cup recipient for March after being chosen first star of the game three times (March 24 and 29 against the Carolina Hurricanes, and March 31 against the Tampa Bay Lightning) and second star twice. In 10 games last month, he went 7-3-0 with a 2.21 GAA and was first among goalies who played at least 10 games with a .927 save percentage. He set an NHL career-high with 41 saves against the Hurricanes on March 24.
"I feel like the confidence was always there but now I'm just feeling comfortable, feeling good, and playing good hockey," Dobes said after a 4-3 shootout win at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. "I'm used to the buildings, player tendencies, and that just comes with experience. I feel like I can be even better and happy with my progress. I know the (Stanley Cup Playoffs) is going to be a different element, so I just have to keep working."
The 24-year-old played two seasons at Ohio State University, going 42-28-5 with a 2.29 GAA and .926 save percentage in 75 games prior to turning professional. In his first season with Laval of the AHL in 2023-24, Dobes went 24-18-6 with a 2.93 GAA and .906 save percentage in 51 games.
Jacob Fowler, G, Montreal Canadiens: Dobes' batterymate, selected in the third round (No. 69) of the 2023 NHL Draft, is 8-6-2 with a 2.52 GAA, .904 save percentage and one shutout in 16 games (all starts), including making 36 saves in a 4-2 win in his NHL debut at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 11.
Born in Melbourne, Florida, Fowler (6-1, 223) is the first Florida-born goalie in NHL history and the fourth Canadiens goalie in the past 10 years to win their NHL debut, following Dobes (Dec. 28, 2024), Charlie Lindgren (April 7, 2016) and Mike Condon (Oct. 11, 2015).
"You're always chasing perfection, knowing you're not going to get it. That's what keeps it exciting," Fowler said.
The 21-year-old was recalled from Laval on Dec. 9 after going 10-5-0 with a 2.09 GAA and .919 save percentage. His resume is impressive, winning a gold medal with the United States at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, and also being named the NCAA top collegiate goalie (Mike Richter Award) with Boston College in 2025.
Arturs Silovs, G, Pittsburgh Penguins: The 25-year-old (6-4, 208) was chosen by the Vancouver Canucks in the sixth round (No. 156) of the 2019 NHL Draft and traded to the Penguins on July 13, 2025, for Chase Stillman and a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. He is 19-10-8 with a 2.99 GAA and .891 save percentage with two shutouts in 37 games (all starts) with Pittsburgh.
With Abbotsford of the AHL in 2024-25, Silovs won a Calder Cup championship and was named playoff MVP after going 16-7 with a 2.01 GAA and .931 save percentage. He was one of the first six players named to Team Latvia ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics, finishing 1-2 with a 3.01 GAA and .872 save percentage in three games. At the 2023 World Championship, he went 7-3-0 with a 2.20 GAA and a .921 save percentage and was awarded most valuable player and best goaltender, helping Latvia to the bronze medal.
"I'm just working hard," Silovs said. "It's hard to win in this league and everyone understands that. I think guys have been clicking really well. Having a goalie partner like (Stuart Skinner) has given (me) confidence. I think we have pretty good chemistry. At practice we lift up each other up, and the camaraderie is to the next level."
Jesper Wallstedt, G, Minnesota Wild: Wallstedt (6-3, 214), chosen No. 20 in the 2021 NHL Draft, is 16-8-6 with a 2.67 GAA, .914 save percentage and four shutouts in 32 games (30 starts). He was named the NHL Rookie of the Month for November after going 6-0-0 with a League-best 1.14 GAA, .967 save percentage and three shutouts in six games. He's started to find his form again while working as Filip Gustavsson's backup, allowing three goals or fewer in six straight starts (2-2-2, 1.95 GAA, .929 save percentage) dating to March 8.
He joined Gustavsson for Team Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics after going 11-2-3 with a 2.21 GAA, and .928 save percentage in his first 16 games from Oct. 13-Dec. 31. He became the fourth rookie goalie in NHL history and first in 87 years to have four shutouts over a span of six games, joining Frank Brimsek (Boston Bruins, 1938-39), Dolly Dolson (Detroit Cougars, 1928-29) and Tiny Thompson (Bruins, 1928-29).