Rookie Watch: Dobes, Wallstedt among top 1st-year goalies

Jakub Dobes, G, Montreal Canadiens: Dobes has really turned things around the past two months, providing the Canadiens with the goaltending they require down the stretch. He's 5-0-0 with a 1.57 GAA and .955 save percentage in his past five starts. Following a torrid start to the season, when he was named the NHL Third Star for the month of October after going 6-0-0 with a 1.97 GAA and .930 save percentage in six games, Dobes struggled in November, going 2-3-2 with a 4.42 GGA and .849 save percentage in seven games.

The native of Ostrava, Czechia, ranks first among rookie goalies in wins (27-8-4) and second in shots against (1,078) and saves (974). He has a 2.73 GAA and .904 save percentage in 39 games (38 starts) and is in a tandem with fellow rookie Jacob Fowler. Montreal's fifth-round pick (No. 136) in the 2020 NHL Draft is 9-3-0 with a 2.24 GAA and .927 save percentage in 12 games (all starts) since Feb. 28.

Dobes (6-4, 215) was named the Canadiens Molson Cup recipient for March after being chosen first star of the game three times (March 24 and 29 against the Carolina Hurricanes, and March 31 against the Tampa Bay Lightning) and second star twice. In 10 games last month, he went 7-3-0 with a 2.21 GAA and was first among goalies who played at least 10 games with a .927 save percentage. He set an NHL career-high with 41 saves against the Hurricanes on March 24.

"I feel like the confidence was always there but now I'm just feeling comfortable, feeling good, and playing good hockey," Dobes said after a 4-3 shootout win at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. "I'm used to the buildings, player tendencies, and that just comes with experience. I feel like I can be even better and happy with my progress. I know the (Stanley Cup Playoffs) is going to be a different element, so I just have to keep working."

The 24-year-old played two seasons at Ohio State University, going 42-28-5 with a 2.29 GAA and .926 save percentage in 75 games prior to turning professional. In his first season with Laval of the AHL in 2023-24, Dobes went 24-18-6 with a 2.93 GAA and .906 save percentage in 51 games.