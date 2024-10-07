18 games to be nationally televised this week

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9

Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN): Auston Matthews debuts as Maple Leafs captain and can become the first player in NHL history to get a hat trick in three season openers (2016, '23). The game will be Toronto's first under coach Craig Berube and begins another season with it looking to win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1967. Captain Nick Suzuki can be the first Canadiens player to lead the team in points in four consecutive seasons since Max Pacioretty (six from 2011-12 to 2016-17).

New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT): Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin are skating in their 19th season together as teammates -- the longest for three players in the NHL. Crosby is four points from 1,600 and Malkin two goals from 500. The Rangers can be the first team to win the Presidents' Trophy in back-to-back seasons since the Washington Capitals (2015-16 and 2016-17). Artemi Panarin had an NHL career-high 120 points last season, has least 90 in three consecutive seasons and can become the first Rangers player with multiple 100-point seasons. His 1.32 points per game with New York is the highest of any player in team history.

Winnipeg Jets at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNW): The Oilers try to return to the Stanley Cup Final after losing Game 7 to the Panthers last season. Captain Connor McDavid is 53 assists shy of 700 and 18 points from 1,000 in the NHL. Like Matthews, McDavid has hat tricks in two season openers (2016, '23). The Jets play their first game since Scott Arniel replaced the retired Rick Bowness as coach. They're led by two-time Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck and forward Kyle Connor on a six-game goal streak in season openers.

Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SN1, SNP): The Canucks come off a season when they won their first division title since 2012-13 and are guided by reigning Jack Adams Trophy winner Rick Tocchet voted as NHL coach of the year. Vancouver captain Quinn Hughes can be the first to repeat as leading scorer among defensemen since Erik Karlsson for the Ottawa Senators from 2013-14 to 2015-16. Nazem Kadri has more goals (53) and points (131) than any Flames skater since joining them for the 2022-23 season, with his 75 points in 2023-24 the second-highest total of his 15-season NHL career. Yegor Sharangovich (31 in 2023-24) and Blake Coleman (30 in 2023-24) will each look to build on their first 30-goal seasons in the League.

Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT): Reigning Hart Trophy winner Nathan MacKinnon, voted as NHL most valuable player, is one point from 900 and becoming the fourth player in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history to reach the milestone (Peter Stastny, Joe Sakic, Michel Goulet). The Golden Knights are led by Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, Tomas Hertl and William Karlsson after Jonathan Marchessault (Nashville Predators), Chandler Stephenson (Kraken) and Alec Martinez (Blackhawks) left as free agents. Vegas has made the playoffs six times in seven seasons since joining the NHL in 2017-18.