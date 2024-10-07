18 games to be nationally televised this week

Each Monday throughout the 2024-25 NHL season, NHL.com will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised that week. Today, a look at games for the first week of the season.
In total, 18 games will be carried nationally by ESPN, TNT, SN and/or TVAS. The season begins with the St. Louis Blues visiting the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena, where Kraken assistant Jessica Campbell will be the first woman to work behind an NHL bench. The Utah Hockey Club will open its inaugural season when it hosts the Chicago Blackhawks at Delta Center in Salt Lake City. "NHL Coast to Coast," the League's new whip around show, debuts on Prime Video in Canada on Thursday.