NHL nationally televised games for week of Oct. 28

Each Monday throughout the 2024-25 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised that week. Today, a look at games for the fourth week of the season.

Among the highlights, Steven Stamkos returning to Tampa Bay with the Nashville Predators, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Winnipeg Jets on "Prime Monday Night Hockey," and the Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars playing two games at the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal.