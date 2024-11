Each Monday throughout the 2024-25 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised that week. Today, a look at games for the fourth week of the season.

Among the highlights this week, the New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers face off on Prime Monday Night Hockey, and Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby go head-to-head for the 70th time.