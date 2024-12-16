NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 16

Each Monday throughout the 2024-25 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the 10th week of the season.

Highlights include the Florida Panthers visiting the Edmonton Oilers in a Stanley Cup rematch on "Prime Monday Night Hockey," and the Toronto Maple Leafs playing the Dallas Stars in a game filled with players selected for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-off in February.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 16

Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers (8:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, PRIME, NHLN, SCRIPPS)

The Panthers and Oilers face off for the first time since Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last season, when the Panthers won the Cup for the first time in their history. Edmonton center Connor McDavid, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy as most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, had 11 points in the series. The Oilers captain has 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 27 games this season and is a big reason they've won five straight. Florida has lost two in a row, each via shutout.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18

Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT)

Lucas Raymond leads the Red Wings with 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) this season and will help them seek their second straight win and some revenge after the Flyers defeated them 4-1 on Thursday. The Flyers have lost four of six (2-3-1), but feature rookie of the year candidate Matvei Michkov, who leads first-year players with 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 29 games.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Dallas Stars (7:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN, TVAS)

The game will feature eight players representing all four countries at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, led by Maple Leafs forwards Auston Matthews (United States), Mitch Marner (Canada), and William Nylander (Sweden) and defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (Finland). For the Stars, goalie Jake Oettinger (United States) will compete against forward Roope Hintz, and defensemen Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell (each representing Finland). It also could see brothers Jason Robertson of the Stars and Nicholas Robertson of the Maple Leafs go head-to-head in the NHL for the fifth time.

Florida Panthers at Minnesota Wild (9:30 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, MAX, TNT)

This game could feature the top two active goalies in wins facing off, Sergei Bobrovsky of the Panthers (409 wins) and Marc-Andre Fleury of the Wild (567). The Panthers have shown no signs of a Stanley Cup hangover and are once again one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. The Wild have been a surprise team this season and enter Monday tied with the Washington Capitals for second in the NHL standings, one point behind the Winnipeg Jets.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21

New York Islanders at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN1, SNO, SNP, MSGSN2)

The Islanders are hoping to turn things around after getting back forward Mathew Barzal and defenseman Adam Pelech on Sunday and forward Anthony Duclair nearing a return. New York has won four in a row against Toronto, its longest active winning streak against a single opponent. Maple Leafs forward John Tavares, chosen by the Islanders with the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NHL Draft, is three assists shy of 600 for his NHL career.

Ottawa Senators at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2)

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk and Canucks captain Quinn Hughes will be rivals in this game before teaming up for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off. They have represented their country together multiple times, winning gold at the 2017 IIHF U18 World Championship and bronze at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship. Heading into the week, Tkachuk has 32 points (15 goals, 17 assists) in 30 games and Hughes leads the Canucks with 34 points (seven goals, 27 assists) in 29 games.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

TUESDAY

New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

THURSDAY

Los Angeles Kings at Philadelphia Flyers (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

FRIDAY

Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO)

Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT, SN)

SATURDAY

Los Angeles Kings at Nashville Predators (1:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSO, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS)

San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers (4 p.m. ET; SN, NBCSCA)

Detroit Red Wings at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, NHLN, FDSNDETX)

Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; SN360, SNW, FDSNNO, FDSNWIX)

SUNDAY

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers (12:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NHLN, MSG, SN, TVAS)

Seattle Kraken at Colorado Avalanche (8 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, NHLN, ALT, SNP, SNO, SNE)