Best player in Kings history debated by NHL.com 

Marchand, Pastrnak spark Bruins to 4th straight win

Scheifele, Jets rally for OT victory against Oilers

Panarin scores twice for Rangers in win against Kraken

McDavid unable to finish Oilers loss with apparent injury

O’Connor scores again, Avalanche win 5th straight

Pavelski scores in OT, Stars recover to defeat Flyers

Bedard scores for ‘electric crowd’ in Chicago home opener

Saad scores twice in Blues win against Penguins

Golden Knights overcome Bedard goal, top Blackhawks to stay undefeated

Blue Jackets recover for OT win against Wild

Anze Kopitar Kings games played record

Tavares, Maple Leafs top Lightning in OT in rematch

Novak scores twice in Predators win against Sharks

First Heritage Classic played 20 years ago brings back warm memories

Caufield scores in OT, lifts Canadiens in win against Capitals

Skinner sparks Sabres in win against Islanders

Dallas Stars Ed Belfour Ken Hitchcock Hall of Fame

Morning Skate for October 22

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

* The Maple Leafs achieved a feat only three other teams in NHL history have accomplished as they earned their second third-period, multi-goal comeback win of the season, just five games into it.

* The Golden Knights, Avalanche and Bruins all remained undefeated after collecting victories Saturday and are the only three teams without a loss in 2023-24.

* A total of 98 goals were scored across a 15-game slate on Saturday, a primer for Frozen Frenzy on Tuesday where all 32 teams will take to the ice with the 16 games all having different start times and the first puck dropping at 6 p.m. ET.

* The Flames face off against the Red Wings on Sunday, exactly one week ahead of the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic – the first-ever “Battle of Alberta” to take place in an outdoor setting. Click here for the newly-released #NHLStats pack for the Heritage Classic.

2023-24: THE SEASON OF MULTI-GOAL, THIRD-PERIOD COMEBACKS BY THE MAPLE LEAFS
History repeated itself in the Maple Leafs’ first meeting with the Lightning since John Tavares (1-1—2) scored the overtime winner in Game 6 of the 2023 First Round, with the captain finding the back of the net 4:05 into extra time Saturday. This marked the Maple Leafs’ second third-period, multi-goal comeback victory of 2023-24 (also Oct. 11 vs. MTL) – they are the only club with any of these wins this season. Prior to this season, Toronto’s last multi-goal, third-period comeback victory was against Washington on April 24, 2022.

* Matthew Knies (2-1—3) scored twice in the third period to erase a 3-1 deficit and now has eight NHL points (regular season & playoffs combined) with seven of them coming against the Lightning. He became the fifth Maple Leafs rookie in the past 20 years to score multiple goals in a third period, joining Michael Bunting (Jan. 29, 2022), Auston Matthews (Feb. 14, 2017), John Mitchell (2x in 2008-09) and Jiri Tlusty (2x in 2007-08).

SEASON-OPENING WINNING STREAKS CONTINUE FOR VEGAS, COLORADO
The 2023 Stanley Cup-champion Golden Knights and 2022 Stanley Cup-champion Avalanche extended their season-opening win streaks to six and five games, respectively:

* William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault accounted for two of the Golden Knights’ five goals after Connor Bedard opened the scoring at 1:30 of the first period as Vegas improved to 6-0-0 (12 points), which marks the longest season-opening winning streak by a reigning champion in NHL history. Karlsson and Marchessault were two of the “Misfits” who skated for the Golden Knights since their inaugural season that were on the Cup-winning squad (also William Carrier, Brayden McNabb, Reilly Smith & Shea Theodore).

* Logan O'Connor (1-1—2) scored a shorthanded goal for a third consecutive contest to help the Avalanche record a five-game season-opening winning streak for the fifth time in franchise history. O'Connor became the ninth player in NHL history with a shorthanded goal in three straight games, a list which includes former Colorado captain Joe Sakic nearly 25 years ago.

PETTERSSON, BOESER, GOSTISBEHERE CONTINUE HOT STARTS TO THE SEASON
David Pastrnak (1-2—3), Elias Pettersson (1-1—2), Brock Boeser (1-0—1) and Shayne Gostisbehere (1-1—2) continued their stellar starts to the season and helped their clubs find the win column Saturday:

* Pastrnak opened the scoring and extended his season-opening goal streak to four games – the longest run by a Bruins skater since Dimitri Kvartalnov in 1992-93 (5 GP). Boston improved to 4-0-0 to start a campaign for the seventh time in franchise history and first since 1990-91 (4-0-0). The longest season-opening win streak in Bruins history was a six-game run in 1937-38 (6-0-0).

* Pettersson and Boeser both scored to help Vancouver earn its first win against the Panthers on the road since Oct. 13, 2018. Boeser (6-1—7 in 5 GP) joined Alexander Mogilny (7 in 1995-96) and Tony Tanti (7 in 1983-84) as the third player in franchise history with six goals through their first five games of a season. Meanwhile, Pettersson moved into a tie with Jack Hughes (4-6—10 in 4 GP) for the most points among all players and became the sixth player in Canucks history to reach the 10-point mark in five contests or fewer.

* Gostisbehere helped Detroit improve to 4-1-0 to start 2023-24 – its most wins through its first five contests of a season since 2017-18 (also 4-1-0). Gostisbehere, who was acquired by the Red Wings in the offseason, extended his point streak to five games (2-4—6). He became the fifth player – and just the second defenseman – to record a point streak of five-plus contests to start his tenure with the Red Wings, joining Ed Litzenberger (6 GP in 1961-62), Taro Hirose (5 GP in 2018-19), Dylan Larkin (5 GP in 2015-16), Mikael Samuelsson (5 GP in 2005-06) and Kent Douglas (5 GP in 1967-68).

CAUFIELD TALLIES OVERTIME WINNER ON #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES
A busy night for #NHLStats within Live Updates was filled with 15 games and notes for all 30 teams, including Cole Caufield, who scored his ninth game-winning goal as the overtime winner. Only six players in Canadiens history have recorded more game winners before age 23.

TWO GAMES SET FOR SUNDAY
Four teams will be in action Sunday – both games broadcast nationally in Canada on TVA Sports – starting with the Flames visiting the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena before the Bruins continue their West Coast road swing via a date with the Ducks.