NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 12

* Nikita Kucherov scored the League’s third hat trick of the season, and second in natural fashion, as he led the Lightning to victory in their season-opening contest while also climbing a franchise list in the process.

* The Golden Knights and Jets both remain undefeated to start the 2024-25 season, thanks to multi-point performances by Vegas teammates Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev as well as two quick goals by Winnipeg forward Mark Scheifele.

* Washington and Anaheim will be the final clubs to contest their first game of the season, part of a 13-game slate in the NHL. The Capitals host the Devils as Alex Ovechkin begins his 20th campaign and continues his pursuit of the all-time goals record, while the new-look Ducks are led into San Jose by new captain Radko Gudas for their first head-to-head against Will Smith and the Sharks.

MUST-SEE MATCHUPS MAKE UP SEASON’S FIRST HOCKEY NIGHT IN CANADA

The first Hockey Night in Canada broadcast of the season owns no shortage of must-see matchups as Sidney Crosby and Auston Matthews go head-to-head at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Connor Bedard and Connor McDavid meet at Rogers Place in Edmonton, while the Flames will honor the lives of Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau in the club’s return to Scotiabank Saddledome for their home opener.

* Crosby collected his first two points of the season Thursday to move closer to 1,600 in his career (592-1,006—1,598 in 1,274 GP) and 1,800 including playoffs (663-1,136—1,799 in 1,454 GP). The Penguins captain (6-10—16) owns a slight edge over the newly-named Maple Leafs captain (6-9—15) in 16 previous meetings, but Matthews has earned more head-to-head victories (TOR: 9-7-0; PIT: 7-7-2).

* Matthews (7 SOG in 2024-25), who has only been held scoreless in his first three games of a season once in his career (3 GP in 2021-22), continues his journey toward Mats Sundin’s franchise goal record when his club returns to Scotiabank Arena for its home opener – a contest the Maple Leafs have not lost since he debuted in 2016-17 (8-0-0). Matthews has established a reputation for production in the month of October, including 7-3—10 in nine games during October 2023, and ranks among the highest goals-per-game generators in the month in NHL history (min. 20 goals).

* McDavid, also one of 10 players in NHL history to register at least 0.60 goals per game in the month of October, eyes a second victory in as many meetings against Bedard after both stars found the score sheet in their first-ever showdown Dec. 12, 2023. McDavid has collected multiple points in a contest immediately following a scoreless performance 56 times, highlighted by a 0-6—6 outing on Feb. 13, 2024 (0-0—0 on Feb. 10, 2024 at LAK).

* Teammate Leon Draisaitl will put his active 15-game point streak against the Blackhawks on the line when he steps onto the ice – a stretch tied with McDavid (7-20—27 in 15 GP vs. NJD) for the NHL’s longest active run. Draisaitl, who also owned a 21-game streak against the Canucks from Dec. 1, 2019 to Nov. 6, 2023, can join McDavid (18 GP vs. SJS & 17 GP vs. VAN) and Crosby (19 GP vs. BUF & 16 GP vs. NYR) as the third active player with a personal 16-game run against multiple opponents.

* The Senators defeated the reigning-champion Panthers in their season opener Thursday and skate into Hockey Night in Canada with the opportunity to win consecutive games to start a campaign for the eighth time in franchise history (last: 2 GP in 2016-17). To do so, Ottawa will have to best Montreal, a club it has defeated in each of its past nine meetings dating to April 5, 2022 (MTL: 0-8-1).

NHL SATURDAY PRESENTED BY FASTENAL DEBUTS WITH KINGS-BRUINS

For the seventh straight season, the NHL and its international media partners are bringing live game broadcasts in prime time to hockey fans in Europe. A record 46 NHL Saturday presented by Fastenal and NHL Sunday presented by Fastenal games will be delivered to fans in more than 30 countries and territories, starting today when Anze Kopitar (Slovenia) and the Kings continue their season-opening seven-game road trip in Boston against David Pastrnak (Czechia) and the Bruins. Click here for details and the full schedule.

* Pastrnak (2-1—3 in 2 GP) is one of two Bruins players with goals in each of the club’s first two games to start 2024-25 (also Charlie McAvoy: 2-1—3 in 2 GP). Only three seasons in franchise history have featured multiple players to each score in the team’s first three or more games: 1990-91 (Dave Poulin: 4 GP & Cam Neely: 3 GP), 1978-79 (Don Marcotte: 3 GP & John Wensink: 3 GP) and 1970-71 (Phil Esposito: 3 GP & Wayne Cashman: 3 GP).

* Kopitar already joined rare company in NHL history after he netted a season-opening natural hat trick for the Kings, while the club only has to look to 2023-24 for inspiration to continue their success during their road trip to start 2024-25. Another three-goal performance against the Bruins would slot the Kings captain into elite company with back-to-back hat tricks to start a campaign.

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

A four-game Friday featured all kinds of fun, including two teams winning their season openers, two clubs remaining undefeated to start 2024-25, another natural hat trick and a milestone goal.

KUCHEROV CATAPULTS LIGHTNING TO VICTORY WITH THIRD-PERIOD HAT TRICK

Tied heading into the third period of their season opener, Nikita Kucherov (3-1—4) led the Lightning charge with three straight goals to propel Tampa Bay to victory and himself past Vincent Lecavalier (874) into third place on the franchise’s all-time points list, with 877 in his career. In the process, Kucherov also became the second player in Lightning history to score a hat trick in a season-opening game and just the third player with four points in that same scenario.

* Kucherov, who paced the League last season with 44-100—144, became the third reigning Art Ross Trophy winner in NHL history to score a hat trick in his ensuing season opener, joining Connor McDavid (Oct. 12, 2022 & Oct. 4, 2017) and Phil Esposito (Oct. 10, 1973).

* The Lightning forward followed Mikko Rantanen and Anze Kopitar – who also scored in natural fashion – as the third player to post a hat trick in his 2024-25 season opener. Only three other campaigns in NHL history featured three or more players each score a hat trick in a season-opening game: 2017-18 (4), 1917-18 (4) and 1976-77 (3).

KEY PERFORMANCES KEEP TEAMS UNDEFEATED IN #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

The latest edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured big performances from key players for the Golden Knights and Jets as both teams earned tightly-contested wins to improve to 2-0-0 in 2024-25.

* Jack Eichel (1-1—2) and Ivan Barbashev (1-1—2) became the fifth set of teammates in the past 25 years to each record at least six points through their team’s first two games of a season. The others: Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty in 2021-22 (w/ LAK), Patrick Kane and Ryan Hartman in 2017-18 (w/ CHI), Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov in 2017-18 (w/ WSH) as well as Owen Nolan and Jeff Friesen in 1999-00 (w/ SJS).

* Mark Scheifele scored the tying tally in the final two minutes of regulation and the winner in the first minute of overtime. In the process, he became the second player in Jets/Thrashers history to reach the 300-goal milestone, joining Ilya Kovalchuk (328).

NHL PODCASTS WEEKLY ROUNDUP:

* NHL Fantasy on Ice (Oct. 10): Mailbag; early season takeaways; goalie pickups

* NHL @TheRink (Oct. 9): Macklin Celebrini & MacKenzie Weegar join

* NHL Fantasy on Ice (Oct. 7): Fantasy top 10 pickups; Mock draft 2.0; Cup predictions

* NHL Fantasy on Ice (Oct. 3): Season preview: Bold predictions, playoffs, NHL Awards

* NHL @TheRink (Oct. 2): Clayton Keller & Nathan MacKinnon join

* La Tasse de Café LNH (Oct. 2): Aperçu de la saison 2024-25

* NHL Fantasy on Ice (Sept. 30): Season preview: Keeper rankings, preseason trends

