NHL Morning Skate for March 9

* A total of 33 players and 24 draft picks changed hands across 23 deals made Friday ahead of the 3 p.m. trade deadline. Click here for a trade-by-trade breakdown with #NHLStats mixed in along the way.

* Saturday’s slate is highlighted by the NHL Big City Greens Classic 2, three Hockey Night in Canada contests as well as the Devils hosting the Hurricanes on ABC and ESPN+ as *2024 Hockey Day in Czechia* is celebrated overseas.

* Central Division clubs collected wins in all four games Friday as the race between the Stars, Avalanche and Jets for first place remains close.

TRADE DEADLINE PASSES WITH FOCUS NOW ON RUSH TO THE STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

The reigning Stanley Cup champions added another player just ahead of the 2023-24 NHL Trade Deadline, as the playoff push intensifies with less than six weeks remaining in the regular season. A look at some of the moves made Friday by clubs currently in a playoff position:

* The Golden Knights acquired forward Tomas Hertl from the rival Sharks, their third trade pick-up in four days after securing forward Anthony Mantha (March 5) and defenseman Noah Hanifin (March 6). Vegas is tied with Tampa Bay for the most final-four appearances since entering the League in 2017-18 (4) and rank second behind the Lightning in both series wins (11; TBL: 13) and Stanley Cup championships (1; TBL: 2) over that span.

* The Jets acquired Stanley Cup-winning forward Tyler Toffoli from the Devils, five weeks after bolstering their attack with the addition of forward Sean Monahan – who has eight goals in 14 games with Winnipeg. The Jets will be Toffoli’s fourth Canadian team, which will be the most among active players and one shy of the most all time (Michel Petit, Dave Ritchie and Bobby Dollas all skated for five Canadian clubs).

* The Bruins added size and Stanley Cup pedigree by acquiring three-time champion Pat Maroon from the Wild. His 24 games of Stanley Cup Final experience are the third most among active players behind Sidney Crosby (25 GP) and Evgeni Malkin (25 GP).

* The Hurricanes, challenging for first place in the Metropolitan Division, acquired forward Evgeny Kuznetsov after picking up coveted forward Jake Guentzel late Thursday. Former rivals with the Capitals and Penguins, the newest Hurricanes have combined for 63 goals and 125 points in 145 career playoff games to go along with two Stanley Cup wins (one each).

* The Flyers and Predators – clubs in opposite conferences both competing for a playoff spot – connected for a deal that sent Denis Gurianov to the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia also added a No. 1 pick in defenseman Erik Johnson, while Nashville picked up veteran forward Jason Zucker.

PENGUINS TO VISIT BRUINS IN “BIG CITY” IN MADE-FOR-KIDS SIMULCAST

For the second time in as many years, Times Circle from the fictional land of Big City will host a real NHL regular-season game as the Penguins and Bruins square off in the NHL Big City Greens Classic 2 – a live, animated made-for-kids simulcast that begins at 3 p.m. ET.

* Like last year, Gramma Alice and her grandson Cricket will go head-to-head – this time behind the Bruins and Penguins benches, respectively. In the U.S., watch the alternate presentation live on ESPN+, Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney XD; on-demand after the game on ESPN+ and Disney+. In Canada, watch live and on-demand on Disney+. The traditional telecast will close out a doubleheader on ABC and ESPN+ for U.S. viewers. In Canada it will be on TVAS.

* Keeping with the kid-friendly theme of the event, action will be non-stop from start to finish as the two intermissions will feature an animated skills competition between the “Big City Greens” characters. Kids can keep an eye out for Remy, Vasquez and Nancy – who will join Cricket on the Penguins – as well as Bill, Tilly and Gloria – part of the Gramma-led Bruins.

* ESPN commentators calling the action on the animated telecast – Drew Carter, Kevin Weekes and Arda Öcal – will wear virtual reality headsets for motion capture, to immerse them in the animated environment of Times Circle – with Öcal already delivering reports ahead of the 226th all-time showdown between Pittsburgh and Boston.

* Click here for a behind-the-scenes look at how ESPN, Disney Branded Television and the NHL team up to animate reality.

* While kids get to watch an animated Evgeni Malkin during Saturday’s alternate presentation, many also benefit from his efforts in the real world. Malkin’s “I’m Score for Kids” initiative is in its second season as he continues to donate $710 per regular-season point to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown – a donation matched by local McDonald’s stores – and hosts families from the organization in a suite for home games. Malkin started the initiative to impact the lives of kids: “I love playing for the fans, but more importantly, the kids. It’s great motivation for me to be my best every night."

CENTRAL DIVISION TEAMS SWEEP FRIDAY’S FOUR-GAME SLATE

The Stars, Avalanche, Jets and Coyotes collected victories Friday, with more notes from the four-game slate featured in yesterday’s edition of Live Updates:

* Miro Heiskanen (0-2—2) was one of five Dallas players with multiple points as the Central Division-leading Stars (39-17-9, 87 points) maintained their two-point advantage on the second-place Jets (40-17-5, 85 points) and third-ranked Avalanche (40-20-5, 85 points).Heiskanen followed up his four-assist night Tuesday and helped Dallas become the third team to score six goals in at least 10 games this season (also COL: 13; TBL: 11).

* Nathan MacKinnon extended his home point streak to 32 games by assisting on Artturi Lehkonen’s goal in regulation and the overtime winner by Valeri Nichushkin, who returned to the lineup Friday. MacKinnon (40-71—111 in 65 GP) reached the 70-assist mark for the first time his NHL career and built a five-point lead on Nikita Kucherov (38-68—106 in 63 GP) in the Art Ross Trophy race.

* Adam Lowry logged a goal and Laurent Brossoit made 17 saves as the Jets blanked the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Lowry’s father, Dave, is an assistant with Seattle and served as Winnipeg’s head coach for 54 games during the 2021-22 season.

* Connor Ingram (28 saves) blanked the Red Wings to record his sixth shutout of the season and tie Tristan Jarry for the most in the NHL. Ingram became the fourth different goaltender in Coyotes/Jets history with six shutouts in a season.

SATURDAY ALSO HAS ANOTHER ABC GAME, THREE HOCKEY NIGHT IN CANADA CONTESTS

Saturday’s 13-game slate also features the Devils dueling the Hurricanes on ABC and ESPN+ as well as three Hockey Night in Canada contests highlighted by the Western Conference-leading Canucks hosting the Jets and Maple Leafs visiting the Canadiens in their 767th all-time matchup.

* Ondrej Palat, Martin Necas and Tomas Nosek could all be part of the Devils-Hurricanes game, which will be showcased to fans in attendance as 2024 Hockey Day in Czechia is celebrated at Hala Mír in Tábor. Click here to read more #NHLStats ahead of the 14-hour festivities.

* J.T. Miller looks to help the Canucks reach the 90-point mark in 66 games or fewer for the third time in franchise history (also 65 GP in 2011-12 & 66 GP in 2010-11). Connor Hellebuyck is 7-0-0 in his last seven appearances as a visitor versus Vancouver dating to Oct. 12, 2017 (1.72 GAA, .943 SV%, 1 SO), which marks the longest road winning streak against one opponent in Jets/Thrashers history.

* Mitch Marner (5-18—23 in 14 GP) can extend his franchise-record road point streak to 15 games. Marner (101-195—296 in 282 GP) is also just four road points shy of becoming the seventh player in club history to record 300 with Toronto.