NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 28

* Lucas Raymond registered his third career four-point game to help the Red Wings move within two points of the final Wild Card spot in the East. Detroit, which is pushing towards its first postseason appearance since 2015-16, has won nine of the 13 games its contested this month which is tied for the second-most wins and points among all teams behind Edmonton, which also earned a victory Monday.

* Quinn Hughes required the seventh-fewest games by a defenseman in League history to 100 multi-point games as the Canucks moved closer to a Wild Card spot.

* An eight-game Tuesday features a doubleheader on ESPN+ and Hulu that will pit the Avalanche against the Islanders before the Stars visit the Golden Knights.

RAYMOND TALLIES FOUR POINTS TO HELP RED WINGS STAY HOT

Lucas Raymond (1-3—4) became the first Red Wings player to record a four-point outing this season and 31-year-old Dominik Shine made his NHL debut as the Red Wings (24-21-5, 53 points) won their third straight contest to move within two points of the Lightning (26-19-3, 55 points) for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

* Raymond, who is just over two weeks away from donning a Sweden jersey at the 4 Nations Face-Off, became the third Red Wings player to reach the 20-goal mark this season (also Dylan Larkin & Alex DeBrincat w/ 21) – this marks the first time Detroit has had three players reach the benchmark through 50 games in a campaign since 1995-96 when Vyacheslav Kozlov (26), Steve Yzerman (24) and Sergei Fedorov (22) did so.

* Raymond recorded his third career four-point game and became the sixth Red Wings player with as many at age 22 or younger. He joined Steve Yzerman (11), Marcel Dionne (7), Sergei Fedorov (5), Gordie Howe (5) and Dale McCourt (4).

* Shine (31 years, 284 days) became the oldest Red Wings skater to make his NHL debut since Vaclav Nedomansky (33 years, 249 days) on Nov. 18, 1977 and the oldest across the League since Evgeny Medvedev (33 years, 42 days) with Philadelphia on Oct. 8, 2015. Shine, a native of Pinckney, Mich., played minor hockey with the Little Caesars Amateur Hockey program while growing up in Metro Detroit. He skated four seasons at Northern Michigan University as well as parts of nine campaigns with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

HUGHES HITS 100TH MULTI-POINT OUTING, CANUCKS QUEST TO PLAYOFFS CONTINUES

Quinn Hughes (0-2—2) collected his 100th multi-point game – and became the first defenseman in franchise history to hit that milestone – as the Canucks (22-17-10, 54 points) moved within one point of the idle Flames (24-17-7, 55 points) for the final Wild Card seed in the Western Conference.

* Hughes, who is getting set to represent the United States at the fast-approaching 4 Nations Face-Off, recorded his 77th career multi-assist game and tied Thomas Gradin for the fourth most in franchise history, behind Henrik Sedin (181), Daniel Sedin (107) and Stan Smyl (79). Those two assists allowed him to improve his season totals to 14-42—54 (45 GP), which tied Cale Makar (18-38—56 in 51 GP) for the League lead in points by defensemen.

DRAISAITL HELPS OILERS JUMP BACK INTO TOP SPOT IN PACIFIC

Leon Draisaitl (0-1—1) moved within two of Nathan MacKinnon (19-58—77 in 51 GP) for the League lead in points and Calvin Pickard earned his ninth win in his past 10 starts to help the Oilers (32-15-3, 67 points) leapfrog the idle Golden Knights (31-15-4, 66 points) for first place in the Pacific Division. Edmonton improved to 11-2-0 all-time against Seattle, which matched Vegas (11-2-1) for the most wins versus the franchise, and earned its eighth straight win against the Kraken – the club’s longest active run versus an opponent.

* Draisaitl (35-40—75 in 50 GP) has now recorded at least 75 points through 50 games in a season for the third time in his career (also 77 in 2019-20 & 76 in 2022-23). Only three players in Oilers history have achieved the feat in as many campaigns: Wayne Gretzky (9x, most: 152 in 1983-84), Connor McDavid (5x, most: 92 in 2022-23) and Jari Kurri (3x, most: 103 in 1984-85).

ROOKIES LEAD SAN JOSE TO VICTORY IN #NHL STATS: LIVE UPDATES

The Monday edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured notes on all 10 teams in action, including rookie teammates Macklin Celebrini (1-0—1) and Will Smith (0-1—1), who both factored on goals in San Jose’s 2-1 win over Pittsburgh. Smith joined Lane Hutson (9 GP, 7 GP & 5 GP), Matvei Michkov (5 GP) and Celebrini (5 GP) as the fourth rookie this season with a five-game point streak.

QUICK CLICKS

* David Pastrnak, Mason McTavish, Barrett Hayton named the NHL’s “Three Stars” of the Week

* Logan Thompson signs 6-year, $35.1 million contract with Capitals

* Brendan Shanahan, Maple Leafs enjoy 'great day' at outdoor practices

* Emil Lilleberg of Lightning suspended 2 games for interference

* San Jose Sharks Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

SEVERAL STARS IN ACTION ACROSS EIGHT-GAME SLATE

An eight-game Tuesday features Brad Marchand and the Bruins (25-20-6, 56 points) battling the Sabres (18-26-5, 41) on Sportsnet as well as a doubleheader broadcast nationally on ESPN+ and Hulu that opens with Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche (29-20-2, 60 points) hosting the Islanders (21-20-7, 49 points) and ends with Jack Eichel and the Golden Knights (31-15-4, 66 points) clashing with the Stars (31-17-1, 63 points) – also on Sportsnet.

* Marchand and the Bruins will attempt to retake third place in the Atlantic Division standings from the idle Senators (26-20-4, 56 points) when they visit the Sabres at KeyBank Center. Marchand, who will represent Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, enters Tuesday with 242 career multi-point contests and will look to surpass former teammate Patrice Bergeron for the sixth most in franchise history. The Bruins captain has recorded a point in each of his past six road games against Buffalo dating to Oct. 22, 2021 (0-10—10), including four multi-point contests.

* MacKinnon (19-58—77 in 51 GP) will look to become the first player to reach the 60-assist and 80-point mark this season when the Avalanche make a trip to UBS Arena on Tuesday. MacKinnon can become the sixth different player in the past 30 years to reach the 60-assist plateau in 52 or fewer games, including two that he is set to skate alongside as a member of Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off – he would join Mario Lemieux (37 GP in 1995-96), Ron Francis (46 GP in 1995-96), Connor McDavid (2x: 49 GP in 2023-24 & 50 GP in 2020-21), Sidney Crosby (50 GP in 2006-07) and Wayne Gretzky (51 GP in 1995-96).

* Eichel and the Golden Knights will look to become the second team to reach 20 home wins this season when they host the division-rival Stars at T-Mobile Arena. Eichel, who is set to represent the United States in a little over two weeks, leads Vegas with 15-47—62 (49 GP) and is set to skate in his 50th contest of 2024-25 – his 62 points are already the most by a Golden Knights player through 50 games in a campaign, eclipsing Mark Stone (21-38—59 in 2020-21).