Lilleberg of Lightning suspended 2 games for interference

NEW YORK -- Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Emil Lilleberg has been suspended for two games, without pay, for interference against Detroit Red Wings forward J.T. Compher during NHL Game No. 781 in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 25, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 11:17 of the second period. Lilleberg was assessed a minor penalty for interference.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Lilleberg will forfeit $9,062.50. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.