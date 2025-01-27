Lilleberg of Lightning suspended 2 games for interference

Defenseman received minor penalty for play against Compher of Red Wings on Saturday

Lilleberg suspended two games for interference

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Emil Lilleberg has been suspended for two games, without pay, for interference against Detroit Red Wings forward J.T. Compher during NHL Game No. 781 in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 25, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 11:17 of the second period. Lilleberg was assessed a minor penalty for interference.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Lilleberg will forfeit $9,062.50. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Latest News

Thompson signs 6-year, $35.1 million contract with Capitals

NHL Buzz: Malkin week to week for Penguins, placed on injured reserve

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Shanahan, Maple Leafs enjoy 'great day' at outdoor practices

McDavid back for Oilers, feeling ‘antsy’ after 3-game suspension

Blackhawks 'more optimistic' about rebuild, GM says

Perunovich traded to Islanders by Blues for 5th-round pick in 2026 NHL Draft

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Pietrangelo replacements at 4 Nations discussed by NHL.com writers

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL On Tap: Kings seek turnaround against Red Wings

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL Buzz: Wood activated from injured reserve by Avalanche

Pietrangelo withdraws from 4 Nations Face-Off because of ailment

Boldy has 3 points, Wild hold off Blackhawks

Vilardi gets 4 points, Jets defeat Flames for 3rd win in row