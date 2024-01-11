NHL Morning Skate for January 11

* NHL players from 26 clubs will have one more chance to make their case for the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend (Feb. 1-3 in Toronto), with the fan vote open until 11:59:59p.m. ET tonight and voting leader William Nylander looking to secure his spot via a strong performance on ESPN (7 p.m. ET at NYI).

* Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon, set to appear in the NHL All-Star Game for the fifth time, tied a franchise record first set by Joe Sakic while also matching Wayne Gretzky and Phil Esposito on another NHL list.

* Jason Robertson collected his 15th goal of the season to help the Stars close in on the Jets in the Central Division standings, while the Flyers staged a multi-goal comeback to win as they continue their playoff push and tune up for the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series (Feb. 17).

FINAL DAY OF VOTING IN 2024 NHL ALL-STAR FAN VOTE PRESENTED BY MASSMUTUAL

Thirteen of the top 15 skaters and up to five of the top eight goaltenders announced as Tuesday the top vote leaders in the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual could be in action on the final dating of voting. Voting is still open at NHL.com/vote and via X (formerly Twitter) through Thursday, Jan. 11.

* Maple Leafs forward William Nylander, the top vote-getter through Jan. 8, will hit the ice on ESPN alongside three of his teammates who were among the top 15 skaters when the voting update was issued: Mitch Marner (5th), Morgan Rielly (11th) and John Tavares (12th). Marner (185-413—598 in 545 GP) needs two points to become the fastest player in Maple Leafs history to 600 points – he is set to shatter the current benchmark set more than 45 years ago by Darryl Sittler (584 GP).

* Goaltending voting leader Thatcher Demko had three teammates among the top seven in skater voting through Jan. 8: Elias Pettersson (4th), J.T. Miller (6th) and Brock Boeser (7th). With less than 24 hours to go in voting, the Canucks could set a club record for All-Stars to play in one year – their highest total to date is three in 2003, 2011, 2012 and 2020. The only NHL clubs over the past 15 events with at least four players in an All-Star Game they weren’t hosting are Chicago (3x) and Anaheim.

* Another set of teammates among the top 15 skaters announced Tuesday – Leon Draisaitl (3rd), Zach Hyman (10th) and Evan Bouchard (15th) – can make another case for the All-Star votes when they try to help the Oilers extend their winning streak to nine games. Bouchard paces all skaters among the top 15 announced Tuesday with a max shot speed this season of 100.48 mph (7:18 of P2 on Nov. 28 vs. VGK).

* Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad (14th) and teammate Artemi Panarin (8th) – who announced he is unable to attend All-Star due to the pending birth of his second child – could face off against Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington as New York eyes first place in the Eastern Conference. Though not among the top eight goaltending vote leaders through Jan. 8, Binnington is making his case for votes in the hopes of settling the score on a four-year-old bet against pop superstar Justin Bieber. Back in 2020 when St. Louis hosted All-Star, Sharks forward Tomas Hertl – an All-Star again this year – paid homage to the challenge during his breakaway attempt at Skills.

* Devils rookie Luke Hughes (13th), the only skater among the top 15 through Jan. 8 without a teammate alongside, certainly wouldn’t be lonely if he is among the 12 additions to the All-Star roster. His brothers, teammate Jack Hughes and Canucks captain Quinn Hughes, were announced as All-Stars last week. They can become the first family in NHL history to have three siblings play in the NHL All-Star Game during the same year.

* Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (2nd) could get the nod as Florida seeks a ninth straight win. It would mark the third-longest winning streak in franchise history behind a 13-game run in 2021-22 and 12-game stretch in 2015-16. Bobrovsky is riding a six-game winning streak, one shy of his longest in a Panthers uniform behind a 7-0-0 stretch in 2021-22 (which stands as the second-longest in franchise history).

* The Bruins-Golden Knights matchup in Vegas not only pits the reigning Presidents’ Trophy winners against the reigning Stanley Cup champions for the first time this season – it is also between clubs that boast three of the top eight goaltender vote-getters announced Tuesday: Boston teammates Jeremy Swayman (3rd) and Linus Ullmark (5th) along with Vegas netminder Adin Hill (7th).

AVALANCHE, STARS PURSUE JETS WITH NHL ON TNT VICTORIES

The Avalanche (27-12-3, 57 points) and Stars (24-11-5, 53 points), the No. 2 and No. 3-ranked teams in the Central Division, each won during an NHL on TNT doubleheader to inch closer to the idle Jets (27-9-4, 58 points) for first place in the division and NHL standings. Winnipeg can pad its lead tonight they seek a new franchise record for consecutive wins and aim to extend their club-record point streak to 14 games (currently 11-0-2 in 13 GP, the longest in the NHL this season).

* After being shut out 7-0 by the Golden Knights in their first meeting of the season Nov. 4, goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and the Avalanche responded with a shutout of their own to defeat the reigning Stanley Cup champions and improve to 11-3-1 over the past month. Georgiev ranked fourth among goaltenders in the All-Star fan vote through Jan. 8 – which will select four additional netminders – and can become the second goaltender to represent the Avalanche in the showcase (Patrick Roy: 5x).

* 2024 NHL All-Star Nathan MacKinnon extended his home point streak to 23 games, tying Joe Sakic (2000-01) for the franchise record at any point in a season. He also matched Wayne Gretzky (23 GP in 1983-84 w/ EDM) and Phil Esposito (23 GP in 1973-74 w/ BOS) for the third-longest home point streak *from the start of a season* in NHL history. MacKinnon’s assist came on the club’s League-leading 40th power-play goal of the season – Colorado’s second such tally of the game, both scored by **Valeri** **Nichushkin**.

* The Stars aligned in Dallas as each of the club’s top five point-getters – Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, Joe Pavelski, Matt Duchene and Tyler Seguin – scored a goal in a sweep of their season series against the Wild. Roberston scored his 15th goal of the season and became the fourth Stars skater with as many in 2023-24, following Hintz (17), Seguin (16) and Pavelski (16), marking the first time in Stars team history that they have had as many through 40 games played.

COUTURIER, DRYSDALE SPARK FLYERS’ FIRST MULTI-GOAL COMEBACK WIN OF SEASON

Sean Couturier (0-1—1) factored on the first of two Philadelphia tallies and scored the only goal in the shootout, while Jamie Drysdale (0-1—1) found the score sheet in his debut with the club as the Flyers posted their first multi-goal comeback win of the season. Philadelphia (21-14-6, 48 points) moved within one point of idle Carolina (22-13-5, 49 points) for second place in the Metropolitan Division – where seed Nos. 2-7 are separated by five points.

* Couturier and the Flyers are closing in on their showdown with the division rival Devils in the opener of the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Feb. 17 (8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+, SN360). The longest serving current Flyers player, Couturier was held off the score sheet in each of his first two outdoor games but tallied 1-1—2 in each of his past two such appearances (2019 Stadium Series and the 2021 NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe). He can enter MetLife Stadium with the opportunity to become the first player to score a goal in three straight outdoor games as well as the first to register multiple points in three consecutive outdoor outings.

QUICK CLICKS

* #NHLStats Pack: 2024 NHL All-Star

* Wild roster includes youngest and oldest goaltenders in NHL following Jesper Wallstedt’s debut

* Alex Ovechkin of Capitals hosts ASHA hockey clinic for 7th time

* PWHL: No. 1 pick Taylor Heise dazzles not once but twice; Bryan Trottier drops puck at UBS Arena

* Scott Laughton, Flyers celebrate annual Pride Night

WILL THE WINNING WAYS CONTINUE DURING A 13-GAME THURSDAY?

A quartet of lengthy win streaks will be put to the test when the Oilers (8-0-0 since Dec. 21, 2023), Panthers (8-0-0 since Dec. 23, 2023), Jets (7-0-0 since Dec. 30, 2023) and Kraken (7-0-0 since Dec. 20, 2023) all take to the ice for a 13-game Thursday. While Edmonton and Seattle can tie franchise marks, Winnipeg can string together eight consecutive victories for the first time.