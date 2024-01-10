Ovechkin hosts ASHA hockey clinic for 7th time

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Alex Ovechkin held a reunion with some old friends and made some new ones when the Washington Capitals forward hosted a hockey clinic for about 50 players from the American Special Hockey Association at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Wednesday.
This is the seventh season Ovechkin has hosted ASHA players for an ice hockey or street hockey event since he became an ASHA ambassador in 2014, but the first since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s always nice to see smiles on the faces,” Ovechkin said. “I think the kids remember that and they enjoy it, and the parents, everybody appreciates it, and it’s fun. … I think the community is growing up so fast hockey-wise and I think it’s important for us to give fans and kids and people a smile and a memory.”
Founded in 2007, ASHA uses hockey to provide a therapeutic outlet for players with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities. During Ovechkin’s 10-year association with the organization, ASHA has grown from 45 programs to 136 nationally with more than 8,300 players.
ASHA players from the Washington Ice Dogs, Nova Cool Cats, Montgomery Cheetahs, Hershey Heroes, Richmond Retrievers, York Polar Bears and Ice House Hawks from Binghamton, New York, participated in the clinic Wednesday.
“To be honest with you, I’m so proud to see the numbers,” Ovechkin said. “It’s pretty amazing and I hope that it’s going to get bigger and bigger.”