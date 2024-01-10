Ovechkin hosts ASHA hockey clinic for 7th time

ASHA executive director Jen O’Brien said Ovechkin, who is second in NHL history with 830 goals in 19 NHL seasons, has played a significant role in fueling the organization’s growth. For his contributions, which include donating a car following the 2015 Honda NHL All-Star Game in Columbus, Ovechkin received the 2016 ASHA Inspiration Award.

Last January, the Capitals captain made a donation to cover the ice time costs for all the ASHA programs across the U.S.

“When you talk about having somebody who is your captain, your ambassador, the person who is always cheering you on, that’s who Alex has been for us,” O’Brien said. “That makes sure that every athlete with a developmental disability in the United States knows that they have a champion. And he has done that the entire year through.”

O’Brien said ASHA has 33 hockey events planned across the U.S. for 2024, including a recent one with the Nashville Predators and upcoming events with the Arizona Coyotes, San Jose Sharks and Florida Panthers. There were fewer events the past three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the hockey clinic with Ovechkin on Wednesday was another sign of a return to normalcy.

“After we’ve had so much turmoil, we had the pandemic, we had getting back to everything, it’s kind of like the great, big, deep breath of, ‘Yeah, we’re going to be OK,’” O’Brien said. “It’s so important to these athletes and these families to be seen and to know that they are included and part of this community.”

Ovechkin did not skate during the clinic Wednesday because he is nursing a lower-body injury that could prevent him playing when the Capitals host the Seattle Kraken at Capital One Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ROOT-NW). The 38-year-old watched from the bench while Capitals forwards Aliaksei Protas and Matthew Phillips and defenseman Alex Alexeyev helped ASHA coaches put the players through skating, stickhandling, passing and shooting drills.

Ovechkin talked and took photos with many of the ASHA players, but he was disappointed not to able to skate alongside them this time.

“I enjoy doing that, spending time with the kids,” he said. “But unfortunately, it is what it is right now.”