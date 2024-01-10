Ovechkin hosts ASHA hockey clinic for 7th time

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Alex Ovechkin held a reunion with some old friends and made some new ones when the Washington Capitals forward hosted a hockey clinic for about 50 players from the American Special Hockey Association at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Wednesday.

This is the seventh season Ovechkin has hosted ASHA players for an ice hockey or street hockey event since he became an ASHA ambassador in 2014, but the first since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s always nice to see smiles on the faces,” Ovechkin said. “I think the kids remember that and they enjoy it, and the parents, everybody appreciates it, and it’s fun. … I think the community is growing up so fast hockey-wise and I think it’s important for us to give fans and kids and people a smile and a memory.”

Founded in 2007, ASHA uses hockey to provide a therapeutic outlet for players with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities. During Ovechkin’s 10-year association with the organization, ASHA has grown from 45 programs to 136 nationally with more than 8,300 players. 

ASHA players from the Washington Ice Dogs, Nova Cool Cats, Montgomery Cheetahs, Hershey Heroes, Richmond Retrievers, York Polar Bears and Ice House Hawks from Binghamton, New York, participated in the clinic Wednesday.

“To be honest with you, I’m so proud to see the numbers,” Ovechkin said. “It’s pretty amazing and I hope that it’s going to get bigger and bigger.”

ASHA executive director Jen O’Brien said Ovechkin, who is second in NHL history with 830 goals in 19 NHL seasons, has played a significant role in fueling the organization’s growth. For his contributions, which include donating a car following the 2015 Honda NHL All-Star Game in Columbus, Ovechkin received the 2016 ASHA Inspiration Award.

Last January, the Capitals captain made a donation to cover the ice time costs for all the ASHA programs across the U.S.

“When you talk about having somebody who is your captain, your ambassador, the person who is always cheering you on, that’s who Alex has been for us,” O’Brien said. “That makes sure that every athlete with a developmental disability in the United States knows that they have a champion. And he has done that the entire year through.”

O’Brien said ASHA has 33 hockey events planned across the U.S. for 2024, including a recent one with the Nashville Predators and upcoming events with the Arizona Coyotes, San Jose Sharks and Florida Panthers. There were fewer events the past three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the hockey clinic with Ovechkin on Wednesday was another sign of a return to normalcy. 

“After we’ve had so much turmoil, we had the pandemic, we had getting back to everything, it’s kind of like the great, big, deep breath of, ‘Yeah, we’re going to be OK,’” O’Brien said. “It’s so important to these athletes and these families to be seen and to know that they are included and part of this community.”

Ovechkin did not skate during the clinic Wednesday because he is nursing a lower-body injury that could prevent him playing when the Capitals host the Seattle Kraken at Capital One Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ROOT-NW). The 38-year-old watched from the bench while Capitals forwards Aliaksei Protas and Matthew Phillips and defenseman Alex Alexeyev helped ASHA coaches put the players through skating, stickhandling, passing and shooting drills.

Ovechkin talked and took photos with many of the ASHA players, but he was disappointed not to able to skate alongside them this time.

“I enjoy doing that, spending time with the kids,” he said. “But unfortunately, it is what it is right now.”

Ovechkin was able to catch up with Ann Schaub, an Ice Dogs player with Down Syndrome who he first met at his initial event with ASHA in 2014. Schaub, who was 10 at the time, asked Ovechkin out on a sushi date and a friendship was born.

“She will remember that for her life,” Ovechkin said. “The car and everything we’ve done, it was fun and it was from the heart, and it was pretty cool.”

Schaub, now 19, is always happy to see Ovechkin and appreciates the value of these hockey clinics for all the ASHA players.

“It’s being part of the team, having the experience with everyone here being around him and spending time with him,” she said.

Ava Miller, a 9-year-old Capitals fan who plays with the Ice House Hawks, was excited have her photo taken with Ovechkin and skate with the other ASHA players in the clinic. 

“It was pretty cool. I got pictures,” she said. “You get to skate and play hockey with your friends.”

