NHL Morning Skate for Feb. 8

* Connor Hellebuyck tied Mike Richter on an all-time NHL list in the Jets’ final game before the former represents USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Hellebuyck can join Richter as the second goaltender to backstop USA to an NHL International Tournament title.

* Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Devon Toews are also headed to the tournament on a winning note after outdueling opponent-turned-teammate Connor McDavid and the Oilers, who had Leon Draisaitl reach the 40-goal mark. Makar and McDavid were recently named assistant captains for Canada.

* The lion's share of USA’s roster is set to skate during today’s 14-game schedule, including Dylan Larkin with the streaking Red Wings as part of an ABC Hockey Saturday doubleheader as well as brothers Brady and Matthew Tkachuk in one of three Hockey Night in Canada contests.

4 NATIONS FACE-OFF PLAYERS HELP TEAMS TALLY TRIUMPHS

Players headed to the 4 Nations Face-Off next week helped the Jets (39-14-3, 81 points), Avalanche (33-22-2, 68 points), Kings (29-17-6, 64 points), Penguins (23-24-9, 55 points) and Blackhawks (17-31-6, 40 points) foil foes Friday:

* Connor Hellebuyck (32 saves) and Kyle Connor (0-2—2) helped Winnipeg defeat the surging Islanders and reclaim first place in NHL from idle Washington (39-14-3, 81 points). Hellebuyck earned his 176th career home win and tied Mike Richter for the fifth most in NHL history among American goaltenders – Hellebuyck and Connor look to help USA earn its second NHL International Tournament win and first since the 1996 World Cup of Hockey, when Richter was named MVP.

* Nathan MacKinnon (1-3—4), Cale Makar (2-1—3) and Devon Toews (0-2—2) tallied nine combined points as Colorado outdueled Connor McDavid and Edmonton in each team’s final game before all four players represent Canada next week. Makar reached 399 career points and can become the third-fastest defenseman in NHL history to hit the milestone behind countrymen Bobby Orr (333 GP) and Paul Coffey (359 GP) – Orr was named MVP at the 1976 Canada Cup, while Coffey helped Canada clinch titles in the 1984, 1987 and 1991 editions of the event.

* Rickard Rakell recorded his team-leading 25th goal of the season as Pittsburgh opened its annual Dads Trip by rallying past the Rangers without Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in the lineup. Rakell’s 25 goals this season are the second most among members of Sweden’s roster behind William Nylander (33).

* Teuvo Teravainen (0-2—2) tallied an assist on one of the goals by Ryan Donato (2-2—4) as Chicago clipped Nashville. Teravainen, who captured a championship with the 2015 Blackhawks, is one of eight Stanley Cup winners on Finland’s roster (also Aleksander Barkov, Artturi Lehkonen, Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Olli Maatta, Niko Mikkola & Mikko Rantanen).

* Adrian Kempe contested his penultimate game before skating with Sweden next week and assisted on the 432nd career goal by Anze Kopitar before scoring the shootout winner for Los Angeles. Friday’s edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured more notes from the five-game slate, including Kopitar passing Dave Taylor (431) for third place on the franchise’s all-time goals list.

NEW EXAMPLES ADDED TO NHL VIDEO RULEBOOK

Five new video examples have been added to the NHL Video Rulebook on NHL.com, which provides video examples outlining penalties, video review and game flow situations. The additions include

*

*

*

* Rule 79/80 – Hand Pass & High Sticked Puck

* Rule 9.6 – Helmets

4 NATIONS FACE-OFF LINKS

* 4 Nations Face-Off Interactive Information Guide

* William Nylander could be ‘biggest spark’ for Sweden at 4 Nations

* Jack Eichel flying high for Vegas, looking forward to 4 Nations for USA

* Brandon Hagel's perseverance has led to opportunity with Canada at 4 Nations

* Jake Oettinger, Juuse Saros, Kevin Lankinen, Linus Ullmark 4 Nations masks unveiled

QUICK CLICKS

* **Alex Ovechkin**’s chase of **Wayne Gretzky** stirs memories for his 1st NHL coach with Capitals

* **Todd McLellan** has Red Wings firing on all cylinders since hiring as coach

* NHL EDGE stats: Maple Leafs have case for best goalie tandem

* Second NHL HOCKEYVERSE Matchup of the Week features Maple Leafs, Oilers

HEAVY DOSE OF USA ROSTER ON TAP FOR 14-GAME SATURDAY

As many as 20 of 23 players from USA’s 4 Nations Face-Off roster could be in action on a 14-game slate, with the NHL’s best-on-best international tournament just four days away, including Jake Guentzel, Dylan Larkin, Noah Hanifin, Jack Eichel, Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman as part of an ABC Hockey Saturday doubleheader. Click here for the #NHLStats Pack: 4 Nations Face-Off – USA.

* Guentzel, who found the back of the net in his last outing, has produced 27-25—52 (52 GP) during his inaugural season with the Lightning and can become the second player to average at least a point per game during his first season with the franchise (Brian Bradley: 42-44—86 in 1992-93). The Omaha, Neb., native also sits one goal shy of tying Petr Klima (28 in 1993-94) and Wendel Clark (28 in 1998-99) for the third-most goals by a player in their first campaign with Tampa Bay.

* Eichel (19-48—67 in 54 GP) sits within striking distance of multiple single-season franchise records. The North Chelmsford, Mass., native is two assists shy of tying David Perron (50 in 2017-18) for the most in one campaign by a Golden Knights player and is one multi-point outing shy of establishing the most in one season for the franchise – a distinction he currently shares with Jonathan Marchessault (22 in 2017-18).

HUGHES HOPES FOR MORE SUCCESS AT BELL CENTRE

Jack Hughes is closing in on the 4 Nations Face-Off with USA and a meeting with Canada on Feb. 15 (8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), but first his Devils (30-20-6, 66 points) eye a 10th straight win in Montreal and a seventh straight since the four-time 20-goal scorer made his debut with the franchise.

* New Jersey (9-0-0 at MTL since April 1, 2018), which already owns the longest road win streak by one franchise in Montreal in NHL history, can become the 13th team in NHL history with a double-digit road win streak against a single opponent. Coincidentally, the Canadiens own the longest such stretch in League history and did so against the Devils/Scouts/Rockies franchise (16 GP from Feb. 25, 1976 – Feb. 7, 1984).

DID YOU KNOW? USA and Canada have gone head-to-head at an NHL International Tournament (Canada Cup, World Cup of Hockey, 4 Nations Face-Off) 11 times, including two meetings in the championship round. Canada owns a 10-3-1 advantage in 14 games through that span (USA: 3-10-1).

TKACHUK BROTHERS CLASH FOR FINAL TIME BEFORE TEAMING UP FOR USA

A three-game Hockey Night in Canada schedule features a head-to-head meeting between a pair of American stars before they share the red, white and blue at the 4 Nations Face-Off when Brady Tkachuk and the Senators (29-22-4, 62 points) travel to Florida for an Atlantic Division clash with Matthew Tkachuk and the Panthers (33-20-3, 69 points), while Auston Matthews eyes rare company in franchise history when the Maple Leafs (33-19-2, 68 points) complete their Western road trip against the Canucks (25-18-11, 61 points).

* Matthews, who will captain his country at the 4 Nations Face-Off, last represented USA internationally in 2016 when he scored seven goals in seven games to help secure a bronze medal at the World Junior Championship and then tallied nine points as an 18-year-old at the ensuing World Championship. The Maple Leafs captain, in search of his first goal since Jan. 22, needs one to tie icon Darryl Sittler (389) for the second most in franchise history and one power-play goal to become the third Toronto skater with 100 in his career.

* Brady (6-6—12 in 23 GP) and Matthew (7-19—26 in 23 GP) are set for their 24th all-time meeting, with the latter’s clubs owning a slight edge (OTT: 10-12-1; CGY/FLA: 13-9-1), and will skate together with USA as teammates for just the second time in their hockey careers following a collaboration with the Atlantic Division in one of Brady’s four NHL All-Star Game appearances. Their father, Keith, is no stranger to NHL International Tournaments and is one of six players with at least 10 goals in those events (10-2—12 in 12 GP) – a total boosted by two hat tricks.