NHL Morning Skate for February 5

* The League returns from the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend with a two-game slate, highlighted by Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy race leader Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs hosting Mathew Barzal and the Islanders on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

* Nathan MacKinnon can reclaim first place in the Art Ross Trophy race when the Central Division-leading Avalanche visit Vincent Trocheck and the Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers in the other contest Monday.

* The Islanders-Maple Leafs game is one of several national broadcasts slated for this week, which includes the Oilers looking to tie the NHL record for longest winning streak when they face the reigning Stanley Cup-champion Golden Knights on Tuesday.

“Rocket” Richard, Art Ross contenders Matthews, MacKinnon back in action

Auston Matthews (40-18—58 in 46 GP) can build his lead on Sam Reinhart (37-25—62 in 49 GP) in the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy race when the Maple Leafs host the Islanders, while Nathan MacKinnon (31-53—84 in 49 GP) can reclaim first place in the tightly-contested Art Ross Trophy race from Nikita Kucherov (32-53—85 in 49 GP) when the Avalanche visit the Rangers:

* Matthews (7-3—10 in 6 GP) has scored seven goals over his last six games dating to Jan. 16, which includes the winner in each of Toronto’s past two contests. Matthews needs 10 tallies to become the second player in franchise history and sixth U.S.-born skater in NHL history with multiple 50-goal seasons – of note, Dave Andreychuk had 53 with the Maple Leafs in 1993-94 and concluded the 1992-93 campaign with 54 after scoring his first 29 with the Sabres.

* Matthews, who reached the 40-goal mark during the third period on Jan. 27, has scored 10 markers over a six-game span three times in his NHL career including twice this season (Dec. 11-23, 2023, Dec. 9-21, 2023 & Oct. 3-13, 2018).

* MacKinnon (12-16—28 in 13 GP) carries a 13-game point streak into Monday, which includes 7-4—11 in his last three contests dating to Jan. 20. MacKinnon, whose run is tied with Reinhart (14-4—18 in 13 GP) for the longest active streak in the League and six games back of matching his NHL career high set earlier this season, held the outright scoring lead through Jan. 26 before Kucherov restored his one-point edge the following day. Connor McDavid had a 16-point advantage over the next-closest player coming out of the NHL All-Star break last season.

* The Avalanche (32-14-3, 67 points) and Rangers (30-16-3, 63 points) can build their lead atop the Central and Metropolitan Division, while the Maple Leafs (25-14-8, 58 points) can reclaim third place in the Atlantic Division and the Islanders (20-17-12, 52 points) can inch closer to the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Islanders and Rangers have four and five games remaining, respectively, before squaring off in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium on Feb. 18 (3 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

NATIONAL TELECASTS IN WEEK AHEAD INCLUDE OILERS LOOKING TO TIE NHL RECORD

Some of this week’s national broadcasts to keep an eye out for as several players and teams resume play following the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend:

Tuesday, Feb. 6: Avalanche at Devils (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Hulu)

* Zach Parise could face his former team for the first time since being signed by the Avalanche. Parise was selected by New Jersey with the No. 17 pick in the 2003 NHL Draft and skated each of his first seven seasons with the team from 2005-06 to 2011-12, highlighted by helping the Devils reach the 2012 Stanley Cup Final.

Tuesday, Feb. 6: Oilers at Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Hulu, SN, SN1, TVAS)

* Connor McDavid** and the Oilers can tie the NHL record for longest winning streak, a mark set by the 1992-93 Penguins. Edmonton will need to earn a victory versus Vegas, which secured a six-game win against the visitors in the 2023 Second Round but fell to the Oilers during the first contest of their season series on Nov. 28.

Wednesday, Feb. 7: Lightning at Rangers (7 p.m. ET on TNT, Max, TVAS)

* Nikita Kucherov and the Lightning clash with the Rangers in the first half of an NHL on TNT doubleheader. Kucherov’s League-leading 85 points mark the most by a Tampa Bay player coming out of an NHL All-Star or Olympic break and are just seven back of last season’s total by Connor McDavid (41-51—92 in 50 GP).

Wednesday, Feb. 7: Wild at Blackhawks (9:30 p.m. ET on TNT, Max, SN360, TVAS)

* Brock Faber (4-25—29 in 49 GP), who was named the NHL’s “Rookie of the Month” for January, enters the week trailing only Connor Bedard (15-18—33 in 39 GP) for the most points among all rookies this season. Faber needs one to tie the franchise record for most by a rookie defenseman in a campaign, set by Filip Kuba in 2000-01 (9-21—30 in 75 GP).

Saturday, Feb. 10: Blues at Sabres (1 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+)

* Tage Thompson and the Sabres enter the week 10 points back of the “playoff line” in the Eastern Conference and take on his former team during an ABC Hockey Saturday doubleheader. Thompson was selected by St. Louis with the No. 26 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft but traded to Buffalo on July 1, 2018, in a deal which saw the Blues land future Conn Smythe Trophy winner Ryan O'Reilly.

Saturday, Feb. 10: Capitals at Bruins (3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+, SN)

* David Pastrnak and Alex Ovechkin are set to go head-to-head for the 33rd time in the NHL (regular season & playoffs) as the Bruins (31-9-9, 71 points) look to strengthen their grip on first place in the Eastern Conference. Pastrnak’s 334 goals since his debut season in 2014-15 rank third in the League over that span behind Ovechkin (409) and Auston Matthews (339).

Saturday. Feb. 10: Maple Leafs at Senators (7 p.m. ET on CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP)

* Brady Tkachuk (3-1—4 in 3 GP) enters a Hockey Night in Canada edition of the “Battle of Ontario” with a three-game goal streak and can tie his NHL career high set from Feb. 13-19, 2023. Tkachuk’s run is three contests back of matching the career high for his older brother Matthew (6 GP from March 11-23, 2023), who was selected by then-Flames general manager Brad Treliving with the No. 6 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft.

HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER GRANT TO FUND RESEARCH INTO BRAIN TUMORS

Ahead of World Cancer Day on Sunday, the NHL, NHLPA and the V Foundation gave an $800,000 grant for game-changing cancer research in Toronto during 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend. Click here to learn more about the donation presented to Dr. Gelareh Zadeh at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

