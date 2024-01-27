Parise signs 1-year contract with Avalanche

Zach Parise signed a one-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 39-year-old forward has not played this season after scoring 34 points (21 goals, 13 assists) and playing all 82 games last season for the New York Islanders. He had said May 1 that he would play for New York this season or retire.

Selected by the New Jersey Devils in the first round (No. 17) of the 2003 NHL Draft, Parise has 879 points (429 goals, 450 assists) in 1,224 regular-season games with the Devils, Minnesota Wild and Islanders, and 80 points (37 goals, 43 assists) in 111 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

“We are excited to add Zach to our group,” Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said. “Over his impressive NHL career, Zach has always been a highly competitive and driven forward who is hard to play against. We look forward to adding his veteran presence to our locker room.”

Colorado (31-14-3) is tied with the Winnipeg Jets for first in the Central Division entering its home game against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday (9 p.m. ET; BSW, ALT, TVAS).