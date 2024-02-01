Women in Hockey: Jackie Jarrell

The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week this season, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams and the League. Today, a look director of fitness and training, NHL officiating, Jackie Jarrell

Name: Jackie Jarrell

Job title: Director of fitness and training, NHL officiating

Education: Mercyhurst University - Bachelor of Science Degree in Sports Medicine & Master’s Degree in Exercise Science

Years of hockey experience (Include on- and off-ice hockey-related experience): 31; On Ice: NCAA Division 1 Hockey Scholarship, Mercyhurst University; 12X Team Canada Inline Hockey World Championships (2X World Champion, 10 World Championship Medals); Off-ice: Director of Fitness & Training NHL (in my first year); Fitness Consultant-NHL Officiating Department (1 Year); Owner of Gold Performance Fitness Training Facility (9 Years); Head Female Instructor OHL Belleville Bulls Hockey Development Team (15 Years)

Describe your job in 2-3 sentences: My role is to work with our officials and medical team with any injuries sustained by referees or linespersons. I work with our officials designing and implementing their fitness training programs both on and off the ice. These fitness regimes are crucial to optimizing their on-ice performance.

What was the first career you dreamed of having as a kid?

To be a professional hockey player and playing in the NHL.

What was your first-ever job, and did it prepare you for the work you do today?

I worked on my family dairy farm, RJ Farms. It certainly prepared me for what I do today. I learned the importance of work ethic, discipline and commitment. These morals and values were transferred to my life as an athlete and now as a professional working in the game of hockey.

Name one person who provided you with career guidance, what advice did they give?

My mom and dad have been huge influencers with my career. They have always supported me and encouraged me to follow my passion with the game of hockey. I feel very fortunate to have had them as role models.

What’s the best piece of career advice you’ve ever been given?

If you are willing to put the work in, anything is possible! Follow your passion and do what you love!

What career advice can you give others?

Anything is possible if you are willing to work for it. Believe in yourself, even if others don’t.

What is a quality you admire most in others (personal or professional)?

I really admire good people who work hard and make others around them better.

What motivates you to keep pushing and be successful?

I really like to help people and make a positive difference in their lives.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement to date?

As an athlete, I have been fortunate to be a two-time World Champion winning two Gold Medals with Team Canada Inline Hockey. I was also honored to be named Captain of Team Canada. Professionally, I am humbled to be working with the 33rd team in the NHL, as one of the first females at the League level with a fitness position.

What do you love most about your job?

I am so passionate about hockey so working in the game is something I love! I enjoy the challenge of incorporating new ideas to making our team better.

If you weren’t working in hockey, what would you be doing?

I would be a professional women’s hockey player.

How would your closest friends describe you?

Someone who is loyal, passionate, family oriented, hard-working and committed to achieving her goals.

Describe a moment where you proudly thought to yourself, “I can’t believe this is my job!”

Anytime when I go to work, watching an NHL game live, I get this feeling. I am so passionate about the game and really enjoy watching NHL hockey at so many historic arenas.

What are you most proud of?

I am most proud that I have always followed my passion and never gave up on my goals and what I wanted to achieve. I, like others, have faced hurdles and challenges in my life, but I always persevered and continued to move forward. I am proud that I have been able to stay involved in the game of hockey, just in a different way.

What is your next goal or what do you want to accomplish next?

I want to establish myself working at the highest level of hockey.

If you could go anywhere in the world, where would it be?

England

What’s your favorite book?

“Grit “by Angela Duckworth

One thing you can’t live without: My family

Do you collect anything? Running shoes

What is your hobby outside of work?

Spending time with family and friends (especially my nieces and nephew)