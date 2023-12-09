NHL Morning Skate for December 9

* Evan Bouchard put up a three-point performance and matched the NHL’s longest active point streak as the Oilers defeated the Wild to earn their sixth straight victory.

* Columbus’ youth carried the club to victory Friday, with Kirill Marchenko, Adam Fantilli and Yegor Chinakhov each finding the back of the net while goaltender Jet Greaves set a franchise record in his first career win.

* Saturday’s Hockey Night in Canada slate on Sportsnet features the Predators-Maple Leafs, Canadiens-Sabres, Senators-Red Wings and Hurricanes-Canucks.

BOUCHARD, McDAVID, OILERS ALL EXTEND STREAKS FRIDAY

Evan Bouchard (2-1—3) factored on three goals and extended his point streak to 10 games – matching the NHL’s longest active run – while Connor McDavid (1-1—2) lengthened a point streak of his own as the Oilers stars showed up yet again to push the League's longest active win streak to six games.

* Bouchard became the sixth defenseman in Oilers history with at least three multi-goal games, joining Paul Coffey (39x), Risto Siltanen (4x), Boris Mironov (4x), Don Jackson (3x) and Charlie Huddy (3x). His seven goals this season trail only Quinn Hughes (9) for the most among defensemen.

* McDavid also extended his own point streak to eight games and has been pivotal in helping Edmonton go 6-0-0 in their past six contests. The Oilers captain has posted 3-15—18 dating to the beginning of the team’s run on Nov. 24 – the most points among all players through that span.

BLUE JACKETS YOUTH PROPEL CLUB TO VICTORY AGAINST BLUES

The Blue Jackets’ youth powered the club to victory Friday as Kirill Marchenko (1-0—1), Adam Fantilli (1-0—1) and Yegor Chinakhov (2-1—3) each found the back of the net against the Blues, while Jet Greaves made 41 saves for his first career win.

* Marchenko’s goal marked the 30th of his career (86 GP). Among players to debut with the franchise, he became the fastest to reach the mark, besting Rick Nash (96 GP) who previously held the distinction.

* Fantilli, who was coming off a three-point night Thursday, boosted his season totals to 8-8—16 – second in the rookie scoring race behind only Connor Bedard (11-10—21).

* Greaves’ 41 stops were the most in Blue Jackets history for a goaltender’s first career win, while his 87 career saves are the most on record (since 1955-56) through a netminder’s first two games, besting the previous benchmark set by Ken Wregget (86 from Dec. 8-10, 1983).

LUNDELL SPOTLIGHTED IN FRIDAY’S #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

The Friday edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates saw several young players put up noteworthy performances, including Anton Lundell (0-2—2) posting his ninth career multi-assist game as the Panthers defeated the Penguins at Amerant Bank Arena.

TOEWS SUPPORTS COMMUNITY THROUGH SERVICE DOGS

The work Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews is doing to support his community is highlighted ahead of Colorado’s Military Appreciation Night on Saturday. Toews has found a way to share his passion for dogs by raising money for Freedom Service Dogs of America, an organization that supports veterans with PTSD as well as children with disabilities.

FOUR-GAME HOCKEY NIGHT IN CANADA SLATE HIGHLIGHTS SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

Saturday’s 12 games include four Hockey Night in Canada contests, with the Maple Leafs and Canucks hosting the Predators and Hurricanes as well as the Canadiens and Senators visiting the Sabres and Red Wings.

* Brock Boeser (18-13—31 in 27 GP) carries a six-game point streak into Saturday’s contest against Sebastian Aho and the Hurricanes. Boeser, who has tallied five of his League-leading 18 goals during the run, can become the first NHL player to reach 20 this season.

SIXTEEN OTHER TEAMS IN ACTION INCLUDING KINGS LOOKING TO EXTEND NHL RECORD

Saturday features 16 other teams hitting the ice, including Los Angeles looking to extend its League-record season-opening road winning streak and match the NHL record for longest at any point in a campaign, a mark set by the Red Wings in 2005-06 and equaled by the Wild in 2014-15.

* Anze Kopitar (6-9—15 in 11 GP) and Trevor Moore (8-8—16 in 11 GP) can become the second and third NHL players in the last 30 years with at least one point in each of their team’s first 12 road games from the start of a season, joining Brendan Shanahan with the Rangers in 2006-07 (9-8—17 in 12 GP).