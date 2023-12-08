Watson fined maximum for actions in Lightning game

NEW YORK – Tampa Bay Lightning forward Austin Watson has been fined $2,022.57, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for unsportsmanlike conduct during NHL Game No. 398 in Nashville on Thursday, Dec. 7, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 20:00 of the third period. Watson was assessed a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct as well as a 10-minute misconduct.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.