NHL Morning Skate for Dec. 4

* The full rosters for the 4 Nations Face-Off will be unveiled today, beginning with the remaining players representing Finland and Sweden at 2 p.m. ET and concluding with the Canada and the United States at 6:30 p.m. ET.

* A four-goal deficit wasn’t enough to keep Colorado from the win column as Nathan MacKinnon (2-1—3) led an Avalanche flurry of five straight goals and helped his team become the first this season with a four-goal comeback victory.

* Half of Tuesday’s games were decided in overtime (5/10), with four of those goals scored within a span of 18 minutes: Nick Suzuki (9:34 p.m. ET), William Eklund (9:36 p.m.), Bryan Rust (9:49 p.m.) and Pavel Zacha (9:52 p.m. ET).

* Wednesday night hockey will feature the Maple Leafs and Predators on Sportsnet, before a TNT and Max doubleheader pits the Bruins-Blackhawks and Stars-Kings. The latter broadcast will also premiere Road to the Discover NHL Winter Classic presented by Enterprise at 6 p.m. ET ahead of the action on the ice.

4 NATIONS FACE-OFF ROSTERS TO BE UNVEILED TODAY

The full rosters for the 4 Nations Face-Off will be unveiled today. Beginning at 2 p.m. ET, the remaining players representing Finland and Sweden will be announced on a live show produced by NHL Network and made available globally, as well as on TVA Sports and ESPN during the 2 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter. At 6:30 p.m. ET, the balance of rosters for Canada and the United States will be announced during live pre-game shows on Sportsnet, TNT and TVA Sports leading into Wednesday’s four-game slate. For more information, click here.

GAUDREAU HONORED WITH SPECIAL GAME IN CALGARY

The Gaudreau family was welcomed back to Calgary this week to honor Johnny Gaudreau, who remains fifth on the franchise’s assists and points list, and his brother, Matt. The contest began with both teams wearing No. 13 during warm-up before an emotional pre-game ceremony that saw Mikael Backlund and Sean Monahan partake in a puck drop alongside the Gaudreau family and all players from both teams, as well as a moment of applause. “Johnny Hockey” chants echoed throughout the arena during the final minute and Johnny Gaudreau was named the first star at Scotiabank Saddledome for the last time with the honor accepted by his father, **Guy**. Backlund collected two points to help his club earn the win – he skated in 563 games alongside Gaudreau through Johnny’s time with Calgary, which is second to only Monahan (569 GP).

ICYMI: Hundreds of hockey sticks that were left at the Gaudreau memorial outside Scotiabank Saddledome this summer were turned into benches donated to local arenas across Calgary. The Gaudreau family was in attendance as the first bench was delivered. Additionally, Guy served as a guest coach at the Flames practice Monday and partook in the pre-game skate this morning.

MacKINNON HELPS AVALANCHE STAGE FOUR-GOAL COMEBACK WIN

The Sabres jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first period, but the Avalanche (14-12-0, 28 points) stormed back to earn a come-from-behind victory after Nathan MacKinnon (2-1—3) factored on three of his team’s five straight goals. It marked the fourth time in franchise history that Colorado overcame a four-goal deficit to win, following March 24, 2024 (PIT 4 at COL 5 OT), Oct. 16, 2007 (CGY 4 at COL 5 SO) and March 3, 1999 (COL 7 at FLA 5).

* MacKinnon boosted his 2024-25 totals to 9-30—39 (26 GP) and moved into a tie for the League-lead in points this season. Overall, MacKinnon has recorded 41-80—121 (71 GP) in 2024, making him the third active player to record 80 assists in multiple calendar years, following Connor McDavid (5x, last: 84 in 2024) and Nikita Kucherov (2x: 87 in 2024 & 81 in 2022).

. . . WHILE PENGUINS SPOIL THREE-GOAL, THIRD-PERIOD RALLY

Evgeni Malkin (1-1—2) and Kris Letang (1-0—1) helped the Penguins (11-12-4, 26 points) march toward a three-goal lead with the opening four minutes of the third period, but Matthew Tkachuk (2-2—4) eclipsed 600 career points as the Panthers draw even with three goals in a span of 4:32. Malkin then collected the lone assist on Bryan Rust’s overtime goal as Pittsburgh extended its winning streak to four games – tied with Minnesota for the longest active stretch.

* Malkin, whose first career goal against Spencer Knight was the second of two Penguins goals in a span of 72 seconds, boosted his career totals in overtime to 13-29—42 – his 29 assists in that scenario broke a tie with Patrick Kane for the most in NHL history.

* Letang scored in back-to-back games for the second time this season (Oct. 12-14). Only one other defenseman age 37 or older in franchise history has scored in consecutive games (Leo Boivin: 2 GP in 1968-69). The longest such streak in NHL history is three contests, accomplished nine times and last by Brent Burns in 2022-23 (3 GP w/ CAR).

HALF OF TUESDAY’S GAMES REQUIRED OVERTIME

Five of Tuesday’s 10 games were decided in overtime, including four winners that were scored in a span of 18 minutes.

* The Wild scored two game-tying goals in regulation before Kirill Kaprizov found the back of the net with 24 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the NHL-leading Wild (17-4-4, 38 points) to their fourth straight win – tied for the League’s longest active run. Kaprizov, the only player to factor on 10 game-winning goals in 2024-25 (6-4—10), has guided the club to 17 wins through their first 25 games of a campaign for the second time in franchise history (18 in 2021-22) but their .760 points percentage is the highest in that scenario.

* Macklin Celebrini assisted on William Eklund’s overtime goal to help San Jose (10-13-5, 25 points) win its third straight game. Celebrini, who has tallied 4-4—8 over his past five games, tied Pat Falloon (5 GP in 1991-92) for the second-longest point streak by a teenager in franchise history and trails only Jeff Friesen (6 GP in 1994-95).

* Patrik Laine scored his first goal in a Canadiens uniform after being traded to the club during the offseason – one that was welcomed with a raucous reception at Centre Bell – and Lane Hutson extended his point streak to four games to help Montreal (9-13-3, 21 points) extend its point streak against the Islanders to five contests. Hutson established the longest point streak by a Canadiens defenseman age 20 or younger when he lengthened his run to five games.

LIVE UPDATES FEATURES BRUINS, GOLDEN KNIGHTS EARN CLOSE WINS ON ESPN+, HULU

Tuesday’s edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured notes from the full 10-game slate, including ones from the ESPN+ and Hulu doubleheader that saw the Bruins comeback to win in overtime and the Golden Knights hold on for a shutout victory.

* Lucas Raymond’s first of two goals was his 200th career point as he became the fourth-youngest player in Red Wings history to reach the mark behind Steve Yzerman (20 years, 233 days on Dec. 28, 1985), Marcel Dionne (22 years, 152 days on Jan. 2, 1974) and Dylan Larkin (22 years, 207 days on Feb. 22, 2019). Boston however, would tie the game twice before sending it into extra time where it was Pavel Zacha who scored the winner. David Pastrnak assisted on the final goal and passed Torey Krug (21) for the third-most overtime points in Bruins history, behind Brad Marchand (28) and Patrice Bergeron (25).

* Ivan Barbashev’s team-leading 13th goal of the season was the lone tally at T-Mobile Arena as Adin Hill made 28 saves for his ninth career shutout and fourth with the Golden Knights. Of the 404 games played this season, Vegas’ victory marked the 304th to be decided by a one-goal margin, or by two following at least one empty-net goal (75.2%) – that percentage is the highest in NHL history through this stage of a campaign (404 GP).

STARS APLENTY DURING WEDNESDAY’S FOUR-GAME SLATE

The Maple Leafs (15-7-2, 32 points) and Predators (7-12-6, 20 points) open a two-pack on Sportsnet programming, while across the border an NHL on TNT and Max doubleheader begins with an Original Six showdown between the Bruins (13-11-3, 29 points) and Blackhawks (8-15-2, 18 points) – also broadcast nationally on TVA Sports – and ends with a clash between the Stars (16-8-0, 32 points) and Kings (14-8-3, 31 points) at Crypto.com Arena.

* Mitch Marner has recorded a point in each of his team’s past seven games (5-8—13), including multiple points in four straight contests at home (3-5—8). Marner can become the third Maple Leafs player in the past 30 years to record a five-game home multi-point streak and the first in more than two years, following William Nylander (5 GP in 2021-22) and Auston Matthews (5 GP in 2019-20).

* Connor Bedard (27-53—80 in 93 GP) enters Wednesday’s contest against the Bruins two goals shy of matching Patrick Kane (29-65—94 in 99 GP) for the second most by a teenager in Blackhawks history behind Eddie Olczyk (49-80—129 in 149 GP). He can also surpass Bobby Hull (24-53—77 in 106 GP) for the third-most assists by a Chicago player before age 20, trailing only Kane and Olczyk.

* The Stars, who hold a 4-0-0 record versus the Kings dating to Jan. 19, 2023, have earned seven of their 16 wins this season in their past 10 games (7-3-0). Should they secure a victory Wednesday, Dallas would match its 2005-06 season (17-7-1) for the third-most wins through the first 25 games of a campaign in franchise history behind 2015-16 (19-5-0) and 1971-72 (18-4-3).

* Road to the Discover NHL Winter Classic presented by Enterprise, the critically acclaimed series that chronicles the preparations and planning for the highly-anticipated outdoor game, will premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m. ET on TNT and Max and on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sportsnet.