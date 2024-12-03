Hronek out 8 weeks for Canucks after lower-body procedure

Defenseman has 9 points this season, will not need surgery for upper-body injury

Filip Hronek VAN

© Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Filip Hronek will be out eight weeks for the Vancouver Canucks after having a lower-body procedure, general manager Patrik Allvin said on Tuesday.

Allvin also said the defenseman will not need surgery on an upper-body injury he sustained in the final minute of a 5-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 27.

Hronek, who plays on the top defense pair with Quinn Hughes, has nine points (one goal, eight assists) and a plus-14 rating in 21 games this season. He is also second on the team, behind Hughes, in ice time per game (23:36)

Hronek signed an eight-year, $58 million contract ($7.25 million average annual value) with the Canucks on June 19 after he set NHL career highs in assists (43), points (48), plus-minus rating (plus-33) and shots on goal (148) in 81 games last season.

Vincent Desharnais will play for the third straight game in Hronek's place when the Canucks play at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, SNP). He had been a healthy scratch the past six games prior to Hronek's injury.

Defenseman Mark Friedman was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Nov. 28, a day after Hronek was injured, but has been a scratch the past two games.

Latest News

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

4 Nations Face-Off roster anticipation generating excitement among current participants

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Post Malone visits Stars postgame to celebrate win

United States 'can compete against any team' in 4 Nations, Sullivan says

Canada goalie projection for 4 Nations Face-Off hard to predict, Brodeur says

NHL Buzz: Kochetkov expected to return for Hurricanes against Kraken

NHL EDGE stats: Laine's outlook after trade to Canadiens

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

NHL On Tap: McDavid, Eichel square off for Oilers, Golden Knights

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Laine to make Canadiens debut against Islanders

Martone, Misa make case for No. 1 on latest 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Pittsburgh Pennies reestablished to expand opportunities for girls' hockey

10 questions ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off roster reveals on Wednesday

DeSmith makes 36 saves, Stars hold off Utah Hockey Club