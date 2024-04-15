NHL Morning Skate for April 15

* Tomas Hertl’s overtime winner helped the Golden Knights complete the NHL’s 26th three-goal comeback win this season – the most the League has seen since the record-holding 1989-90 campaign. Vegas is now just one point back of Los Angeles for the Pacific Division’s third seed.

* Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho combined for three straight goals in the third period to help the Hurricanes rally to victory and stay alive in the Presidents’ Trophy Race.

* The Islanders can lock up one of the final two playoff spots in the Eastern Conference while the Rangers will have a chance at securing the Presidents’ Trophy during an eight-game Monday.

HERTL COMPLETES VEGAS’ THREE-GOAL THIRD-PERIOD COMEBACK IN OVERTIME

William Karlsson tallied twice while Tomas Hertl capped off a string of four straight goals for Vegas with the overtime winner to help the Golden Knights complete their third three-goal comeback win in franchise history (also Jan. 4, 2020 at STL & March 26, 2022 at CHI). Vegas improved to 44-28-8 (96 points) and is now one point back of Los Angeles, which currently occupies the third seed in the Pacific Division – both clubs have two games remaining this season and either can finish in the No. 3 spot.

* The Golden Knights completed the 26th three-goal comeback win this season, which surpasses 1985-86 for the second most in NHL history behind only 1989-90 (30). The victory also marked Vegas’ third multi-goal, third-period comeback win in 2023-24, which is the most in a campaign for the club.

* Karlsson reached the 30-goal mark for the second time in his career, both which came as a member of the Golden Knights (also 43 in 2017-18). He joined Jonathan Marchessault as the second player in franchise history to record multiple 30-goal seasons.

* The first-ever MultiVersus NHL Face-Off broadcast was a special collaboration between TNT Sports, Warner Bros. Games and the NHL, who joined forces to bring viewers a clash of excellence in hockey and real-time animation. The animated presentation used the League’s innovative NHL EDGE tracking technology to recreate the action on the ice as it happens in real-time.

JARVIS, AHO HELP HURRICANES STAY IN PRESIDENTS’ TROPHY RACE

Seth Jarvis (2-0—2) and Sebastian Aho (1-0—1) combined for three consecutive goals in the third period to help Carolina rally against Chicago and stay in the Presidents’ Trophy Race. The Hurricanes (52-22-7, 111 points) moved one point back of the Rangers (54-23-4, 112 points) for top spot in the NHL standings; both clubs have one game remaining in the regular season.

* Aho bumped his totals to 36-53—89 (78 GP) and will enter Carolina’s final regular-season game with a chance to become just the fifth different player in Hurricanes/Whalers history to reach the 90-point mark in a campaign. Eric Staal (45-55—100 in 2005-06) is the only player to do so in Hurricanes team history to date.

* Jarvis scored his 12th and 13th power-play goals of 2023-24 and tied Aho (13 in 2021-22) for the most in a single season by an active player with the Hurricanes. Jarvis also recorded his ninth game-winning goal of 2023-24, one back of Aho’s franchise record set this season.

QUICK CLICKS

* Sunday edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates

* Ducks sign top NCAA goal-scorer Cutter Gauthier

* Zeev Buium set for 2024 NHL Draft after NCAA title with University of Denver

* Kevin Shattenkirk fined maximum for actions in Bruins game

ISLANDERS CAN CLINCH WHILE RANGERS LOOK TO LOCK UP PRESIDENTS’ TROPHY

The last two playoff spots in the Eastern Conference are still up for grabs heading into the final week of the regular season as four of the five clubs vying for those positions – the Red Wings, Islanders, Penguins and Capitals – all hit the ice at the same time during Monday’s eight-game slate. Meanwhile, the Rangers can secure their fourth Presidents’ Trophy in franchise history with a win against the Senators.

* The Islanders (37-27-16, 90 points), who enter play occupying third place in the Metropolitan Division with a 6-1-0 record over the past seven games, can clinch a playoff berth with a victory against the Devils. New York could also secure a berth with one point versus New Jersey AND a Detroit loss OR a Washington loss. Alternatively, the Islanders could lose and still lock up a postseason position if any of the following occurs: (1) the Red Wings lose to the Canadiens in regulation AND the Capitals lose to the Bruins in regulation; (2) the Red Wings lose to the Canadiens in regulation AND the Penguins lose to the Predators in any fashion; (3) the Capitals lose to the Bruins in regulation AND the Penguins lose to the Predators in any fashion.

* The Capitals (38-31-11, 87 points) enter Monday in the second Wild Card spot and while they can’t yet punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Alex Ovechkin (852-697—1,549 in 1,424 GP) enters play three helpers shy from becoming the seventh active skater from reaching the 700-assist milestone.

* The Rangers (54-23-4, 112 points) can clinch their fourth Presidents’ Trophy in franchise history (also 2014-15, 1993-94 & 1991-92) with a win and establish a club record for points in a season in the process. New York’s most recent Stanley Cup victory came on the heels of a Presidents’ Trophy-winning campaign that saw the Rangers post 112 points in 1993-94.

WEEK AHEAD FEATURES MORE NOTEWORTHY TELECASTS

More notable stats to look forward to through the final week of the regular season on the national telecasts:

Tuesday, April 16: Maple Leafs at Panthers (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

* This could be a locked-in First Round preview by the end of Monday’s games – the Panthers have already secured home ice in the First Round (No. 1 or No. 2 seed) while the Maple Leafs will finish as the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Division to face either Florida or Boston. The clubs are led by Auston Matthews (69) and Sam Reinhart (55), who currently sit first and second in goals across the League.

Wednesday, April 17: Maple Leafs at Lightning (7 p.m. ET on TNT, Max, truTV, SN, TVAS)

* Nikita Kucherov (43-98—141) can become the fourth player in NHL history to record 100-plus assists in a season and first in more than 30 years – he would join Wayne Gretzky (11x, last: 122 in 1990-91), Mario Lemieux (114 in 1988-89) and Bobby Orr (102 in 1970-71), assuming Connor McDavid (99 assists entering April 14) doesn’t beat him to the mark.

Wednesday, April 17: Blues at Stars (9:30 p.m. ET on TNT, Max, truTV)

* The Stars are currently vying for their fifth conference title and first since 2015-16 (also 1997-98, 1998-99 & 2002-03). Dallas is also pushing for its first Presidents’ Trophy in 25 years after back-to-back wins in 1997-98 and 1998-99. They are among a group of eight teams to win the Presidents’ Trophy and Stanley Cup in the same season after doing so in 1998-99. The Stars will face either the Golden Knights, Kings or Predators in the First Round.

Thursday, April 18: Oilers at Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, SN1, TVAS)

* Nathan MacKinnon (51-87—138) sits three points back of Nikita Kucherov (43-98—141) for the lead in the Art Ross Trophy race (both with two games remaining). There have been three seasons in the past 30 years in which the Art Ross Trophy winner claimed the award by breaking a tie or climbing the rankings on the final day of the regular season (2014-15, 2002-03 & 1994-95). If MacKinnon or Connor McDavid (31-99—130 in 74 GP) reach the 140-point mark, the 2023-24 campaign would be the seventh in League history with multiple 140-point players (after 1995-96, 1992-93, 1988-89, 1987-88, 1985-86 & 1981-82).