Ducks sign top NCAA goal-scorer Gauthier

Cutter Gauthier signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

“We are excited to sign Cutter and have him begin his NHL career with the Ducks immediately," Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said. "He was the top goal-scorer in college hockey and has the dynamic ability to produce in all situations. We look forward to having him join our group of top young players already in the NHL.”

Anaheim (26-50-5) has been eliminated from 2024 Stanley Cup Playoff contention. They have one regular-season game remaining, Thursday at the Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, SCRIPPS).

The forward scored 38 goals this season with Boston College, the most by a Division I player in 2023-24 and the most by an NCAA player since 1999-2000. Gauthier finished with 65 points (38 goals, 27 assists) in 41 games.

Boston College reached the championship game of the Frozen Four but lost to Denver University 2-0 on Saturday.

He was one of three finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the best player in NCAA Hockey. Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini won the award Friday.

Originally selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round (No. 5) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Gauthier was traded to the Ducks on Jan. 8, for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

No NCAA player scored more goals than the sophomore forward's 54 in his two seasons at BC. He finished his college career with 102 points in 73 games. He had 10 game-winning goals this season.

Gauthier, who was born in Sweden but grew up in Scottsdale, Arizona, led the United States to a gold medal at the 2024 World Junior Championship, tying for the tournament lead with 12 points (two goals, 10 assists). He was named the best forward and was named to the tournament All-Star team. Gauthier had 65 points (34 goals, 31 assists) in 54 games with the United States National Team Development Program U-18 team in 2021-22.