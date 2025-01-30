'NHL HOCKEYVERSE Matchup of the Week' to debut Feb. 1

30-minute animated program to use EDGE data to recap regular-season games

Hockeyverse matchup of the week
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced NHL HOCKEYVERSE Matchup of the Week, a first of its kind 30-minute animated program that will bring the excitement of the NHL to life in a whole new way. The weekly show will recap an NHL regular-season matchup from the prior week in a fun, youth centric program airing on Sportsnet in Canada, NHL Network in the United States, and globally on the NHL YouTube channel. The first episode will feature a recap of the Vancouver Canucks-Washington Capitals matchup from Jan. 25 (a 2-1 Canucks win featuring two goals by Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes), and be broadcast on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. ET on NHL Network (re-airing at 12 p.m. ET) and on Sportsnet at 12 p.m. ET.

NHL HOCKEYVERSE Matchup of the Week will bring viewers into an animated world where NHL Player avatars, powered by NHL EDGE Positional Data, will create a visualization of the on-ice action with stunning realism and dynamic movements.

Designed to offer young fans and families a fresh way to experience the NHL, NHL HOCKEYVERSE Matchup of the Week will take viewers out of traditional NHL arenas and immerse them in a dynamic, animated outdoor environment, inspired by the essence and character of Canadian cities. Each program will feature fast-paced, animated action, showcasing unique camera angles that bring viewers closer to the action than ever before. Quick, engaging camera movements and exciting visual effects will enhance the program, combining the best of gaming visuals and outdoor adventure.

NHL HOCKEYVERSE Matchup of the Week will feature teenaged commentators appearing as animated avatars, calling the action in a fun, entertaining and casual tone. They’ll share insights, fun facts, and stories to take viewers deeper inside the NHL, making each episode a must-watch for fans of all ages.

“By using avatars, vibrant animations and youthful commentary, NHL HOCKEYVERSE Matchup of the Week will further connect young fans and families to the NHL and build upon the League’s recent national and local animated telecast successes,” said David Lehanski, NHL Executive Vice President, Business Development & Innovation. “We’re delighted to air NHL HOCKEYVERSE Matchup of the Week on Sportsnet and NHL Network, to continue expanding the use of NHL EDGE Positional Data, excite new and existing young fans in Canada and the United States, and deliver even more innovative and unique ways to experience our great game.”

NHL HOCKEYVERSE Matchup of the Week will be produced by NHL Productions, in collaboration with Sony’s Beyond Sports.

