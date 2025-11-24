NHL Foundation U.S. raising funds with inaugural Giving Tuesday campaign

Effort to support Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Matthew Perry Foundation

By William Douglas
@WDouglasNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

The NHL Foundation U.S. is launching its first Giving Tuesday campaign, uniting the hockey community in support of causes that reflect the game’s core values of courage, perseverance and compassion.

From Nov. 24 through Dec. 2, the “For the Love of the Game. For the Power of Hope” campaign will raise funds to benefit the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research and the Matthew Perry Foundation. Fans can make a single donation through NHL.com/Foundation, with proceeds evenly distributed among the three organizations.

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement that began in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. It has since grown into a worldwide campaign that inspires individuals, companies, and organizations to give back, volunteer and make a positive impact in their communities. It is observed annually on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, right after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and falls on Dec. 2 this year.

“The spirit of hockey has always been about more than the game. It is about courage, perseverance, and community,” said Kim Davis, NHL Foundation U.S. president and NHL senior executive vice president of social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs. “This Giving Tuesday, we are proud to unite the hockey community to honor those values and support organizations that embody them.

“Christopher Reeve and Matthew Perry both loved this game, and Michael J. Fox continues to share that same passion and optimism that define it,” Davis said. “Each of their foundations carries that spirit forward, from advancing spinal cord injury research and quality of life for people impacted by paralysis, to accelerating the search for a Parkinson’s cure, to expanding access to recovery and wellness programs for those facing addiction. Their work represents resilience in action, and we are honored to stand alongside them in giving hope that reaches far beyond the rink.”

Maggie Goldenberg, president and CEO of The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, said, “Christopher’s love for hockey reflected his belief in teamwork, grit, and possibility, the very values that drive our mission every day.”

Reeve, an actor and activist who starred in four “Superman” movies, became paralyzed in an equestrian competition in 1995. He died Oct. 10, 2004.

“Through his courage and determination, Christopher showed the world that barriers can be broken, and lives can be rebuilt,” Goldenberg said. “Partnering with the NHL Foundation on Giving Tuesday allows us to extend that same belief to families living with paralysis, connecting them to hope, rehabilitation, and the resources they need to live independently. Together, we are proving that strength and community can change what is possible.”

Fox, an actor known for his roles in the “Back to the Future” movie franchise and in television’s “Family Ties,” is living with Parkinson’s disease, a movement disorder of the nervous system that worsens over time.

“Michael’s vision for a world without Parkinson’s has always been grounded in a simple truth: Purity of motive amplifies impact,” said Deborah W. Brooks, CEO and co-founder of The Michael J. Fox Foundation. “The NHL Foundation’s partnership this Giving Tuesday embodies that spirit. When we work together, just like in the game, we can accelerate better treatments and move closer to the future Michael has always believed in -- a cure.”

The Matthew Perry Foundation was established in the wake of the actor's accidental death Oct. 28, 2023. Lisa Kasteler-Calio, the foundation’s executive director, said the late “Friends” star “loved hockey and the bond he shared with other fans of the sport.”

“Being part of the hockey community brought him joy, connection, and a powerful reminder that we’re stronger together than we are alone,” Kasteler-Calio said. “That same spirit of teamwork and shared purpose is at the heart of our mission. Partnering with the NHL Foundation this Giving Tuesday is a meaningful way to turn that sense of community into hope, recovery, and action.”

Fans can visit NHL.com/givingtuesday to contribute and share their support.

