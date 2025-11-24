NHL Foundation U.S. raising funds with inaugural Giving Tuesday campaign

The NHL Foundation U.S. is launching its first Giving Tuesday campaign, uniting the hockey community in support of causes that reflect the game’s core values of courage, perseverance and compassion.

From Nov. 24 through Dec. 2, the “For the Love of the Game. For the Power of Hope” campaign will raise funds to benefit the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research and the Matthew Perry Foundation. Fans can make a single donation through NHL.com/Foundation, with proceeds evenly distributed among the three organizations.

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement that began in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. It has since grown into a worldwide campaign that inspires individuals, companies, and organizations to give back, volunteer and make a positive impact in their communities. It is observed annually on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, right after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and falls on Dec. 2 this year.

“The spirit of hockey has always been about more than the game. It is about courage, perseverance, and community,” said Kim Davis, NHL Foundation U.S. president and NHL senior executive vice president of social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs. “This Giving Tuesday, we are proud to unite the hockey community to honor those values and support organizations that embody them.

“Christopher Reeve and Matthew Perry both loved this game, and Michael J. Fox continues to share that same passion and optimism that define it,” Davis said. “Each of their foundations carries that spirit forward, from advancing spinal cord injury research and quality of life for people impacted by paralysis, to accelerating the search for a Parkinson’s cure, to expanding access to recovery and wellness programs for those facing addiction. Their work represents resilience in action, and we are honored to stand alongside them in giving hope that reaches far beyond the rink.”

Maggie Goldenberg, president and CEO of The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, said, “Christopher’s love for hockey reflected his belief in teamwork, grit, and possibility, the very values that drive our mission every day.”