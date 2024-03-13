Mailbag: Predators' chances in playoffs, Devils' offseason goalie plans

What are the Predators odds of doing damage in the playoffs? -- @GopredsnhlSeth

Pretty good if their past 12 games are an indication of how they will be able to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Nashville Predators found their game in February and have carried it into March. They're 10-0-2 since Feb. 17, including wins against the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings. They're averaging 4.08 goals per game and 2.00 goals against during the run. The power play has converted at 25.0 percent and they're 83.9 percent on the penalty kill, they've won 53.9 percent of their face-offs and own a 54.4 shot attempts percentage and .942 save percentage at 5-on-5. They have five players with at least 10 points, but they're not being carried by one line or one player. Filip Forsberg leads Nashville with eight goals and 15 points, but that is what he is supposed to be doing. Nashville has scored first in 10 of the 12, going 9-0-1. It has led or been tied going after the first period in all 12.

Is it sustainable? We'll find out.

The positive signs are that it's not about one line or just a goalie who got hot, even though Juuse Saros is 7-0-2 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .932 save percentage in the stretch. The Predators appear to be playing a team game, with speed, offense from multiple lines, special teams that have been much improved than they were previous this season and ridiculously good goaltending. They were scoring 2.96 goals per game and were 19.3 percent on the power play and 75.4 percent on the penalty kill in their first 54 games. If we believe in the past 12, we can chalk the first 54 up to learning, growing, developing habits, and getting adjusted to the new style of up-tempo, aggressive, attacking type of play under first-year coach Andrew Brunette.

It will be hard, of course, because the Western Conference is loaded at the top with the Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Winnipeg Jets, Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks. All six teams improved their rosters in advance of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline. The Predators arguably did too with the additions of forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Jason Zucker, albeit with the subtraction of forward Yakov Trenin. They infused more speed, a necessary ingredient to winning in the playoffs, but most importantly they have improved their overall game, particularly their special teams. That should give Predators fans hope that they could carry their strong play through March and April, and maybe May and into June.