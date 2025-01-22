Mailbag: Bruins' playoff chances, Stars' trade targets

Will this be the first year in a long time that Boston doesn't make the playoffs? -- @Tomato_guy1717

No. The Boston Bruins will make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a ninth consecutive season.

Why? A few reasons.

1. The Bruins have been a defensive nightmare at times, but they should improve on the back end when defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy return to the lineup. Lindholm is on long-term injured reserve, out with a lower-body injury since Nov. 12. He has missed 31 games, but returned to practice in a noncontact jersey last week, a positive step toward his return. McAvoy is on injured reserve and has missed three games with an undisclosed injury. The Bruins aren't going to fall out of the race before McAvoy and Lindholm are back in the lineup. Both defend in your face. Both can push the pace offensively too, particularly through the neutral zone. Both will help the Bruins' woeful penalty kill (75.9 percent). Their returns will be huge for a team allowing 3.17 goals against per game.

2. Jeremy Swayman is starting to find stability in his game, minus the five goals he allowed in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Swayman allowed three or fewer goals in 11 of 12 starts previous to the Ottawa game. The Bruins have a whole host of other issues to deal with, but if they can get Grade A goaltending that solves a lot. Swayman has to deliver that. He is capable. He is starting to do it, minus the Senators game.

3. The Bruins might not be looking to trade future assets just to get into the playoffs, but the roster as currently constructed is playoff ready when healthy. If the Bruins can land a top-six center who has term remaining on his contract, it would be a worthwhile endeavor. They're not, however, in position to trade future assets, i.e. high draft picks and prospects, for a rental. They would be if they were locked in and pushing the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers for first in the Atlantic Division with high-end special teams and a few holes to plug. They're not going to land a No. 1 center, top-six winger and top-four defenseman this season. Those are their biggest holes. But they're not going to punt on the season either. They'll retool in the offseason, not at the expense of trying to make the playoffs this season.

4. It's hard to trust the teams around them in the playoff race to turn it up when the games get harder in March and April. The Bruins have experience and know what that is about. So do the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers. The Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers could learn some hard lessons. One could survive through it, but the Bruins will figure out how to get in.