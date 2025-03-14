2025 NHL Draft Diary: James Hagens

James Hagens of Boston College in Hockey East is filing a draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2025 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old center (5-foot-10, 177 pounds), born in Hauppauge, New York, is No. 2 among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. He has 34 points (nine goals, 25 assists) in 34 games for BC this season. His March diary comes before playing Northeastern in the quarterfinal round of the Hockey East Tournament on Saturday.

Hello hockey fans:

It's a busy time in the school season. We're in our second semester now, so we're getting feedback from midterms. It's all about making sure you're staying on top of it and whatever papers you have. As long as you manage it well, it's fine. It's kind of understanding that and being aware of what assignments you have for the week and what's coming up.

On the hockey front, our regular season has concluded and now it's playoff time. We know it's going to be tough because now every game matters, starting with the Hockey East Tournament this weekend. We have to give it our all, or else your season is over. Our regular season went really well (No. 1 in USA Hockey/The Rink Live Men's College Hockey Poll) and I'm excited for the playoffs.

Against Northeastern in the Hockey East quarterfinals, it's important to make sure we're not getting frustrated. Teams are going to push and at this point, everyone is going to bring their best, so you just got to make sure you're sticking with your game and what we've been doing all offseason and during the season. I think if we do that, we'll be able to have great success.

It was nice to earn the recognition of being named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team. It's something I'm super grateful for, but the national championship ... that's something you come to school for. We came to BC to try and win a national championship, so that's our goal and that's what you try to do once you get to school.

As far as my overall game goes, I think game management has been most important. College hockey is a lot different than junior hockey. It's a lot faster. It's a lot quicker. People are stronger, heavier, so it's just understanding how to manage the game and knowing what things you can do to help your team out and try to create offense while not being a liability in the defensive zone.

It's going to be great playing on home ice to start the Hockey East tournament. We really enjoy having the school behind you, having that atmosphere in the building when you're on the ice. It's tough not to get excited when you have a school that's chanting for your team in those big games. They're so fun to play in and we're super grateful to have such a good fan base and have the supporting cast that we do at BC home games. It's fun out there when you have a crowd like that behind you.

Well, that's all for now. Talk to you next month.