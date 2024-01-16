Levshunov, 'most complete package for a defenseman,' discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Artyom Levshunov is No. 2 in NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of the top North American skaters for the 2024 NHL Draft, but Central Scouting vice president Dan Marr said the defenseman could be the most NHL-ready player in 2024 draft class.

Marr joined hosts Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale on the latest episode of the "NHL Draft Class" podcast to discuss the midterm rankings, which were released Monday. Boston University freshman forward Macklin Celebrini is No. 1 among North American skaters, one spot of ahead of Levshunov, a freshman at Michigan State University.

Levshunov (6-foot-2, 208 pounds) has 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) in 22 games.

"He is the most complete package for a defenseman," Marr said. "He's just a beast physically. ... He's got the right kind of confidence. He's not cocky, he's just really motivated.

"I spent a lot of time with Artyom early in the year and every game now at Michigan State, you're talking 50-plus NHL personnel. The game I was there, I walked around, did a head count and it was 56 and that included two general managers. He's really got a lot of people talking about him."

Marr also discussed forward Cole Eiserman of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, who is No. 8 in the midterm ranking.

"Some other guys have taken their game to another level, and that's not to say that Cole won't," Marr said. "He's definitely a top-10 talent. He may play a one-dimensional game but it's the type of dimension that's important at the National Hockey League level in that you need someone that can score goals."

Marr also discussed Celebrini's readiness for the NHL as soon as next season, and the development of Jukurit forward Konsta Helenius, the No. 1-ranked International skater; University of Denver defenseman Zeev Buium; forward Berkly Catton of Spokane in the Western Hockey League and several others.

